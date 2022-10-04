Read full article on original website
Related
‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate
Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back and...
Hundreds expected at abortion rights rally in Phoenix, joining demonstrations nationwide
Hundreds of people have signed up to attend a march at the Arizona Capitol on Saturday morning, joining other demonstrations in other cities across the country to rally support for candidates who support protecting reproductive rights one month before the midterm elections. The rally, organized by Women's March, is scheduled to go from 10 a.m. to noon at Wesley Bowling Plaza outside the state Capitol. More than 370 people have signed up for the demonstration on Women's March's website as...
Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE — despite ad claiming otherwise
Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes has previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE according to a review by CNN's KFile, despite claiming otherwise in a recent ad in which he speaks directly to the camera to defend his record on those issues.
Comments / 0