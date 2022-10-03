Read full article on original website
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and multiple are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory on Wednesday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Catawba County on Springs Road and McDonald Parkway. The crash...
WBTV
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
WBTV
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
WBTV
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
1 killed, 4 hurt after chase that ended in wreck in Hickory, troopers say
HICKORY, N.C. — One person was killed, and four were injured in a deadly crash after a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory. The wreck shut down McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory. Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when it crashed into another car, causing it...
Body recovered after person reportedly jumped off dock in Lake Norman, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Crews have recovered the body of a person who reportedly jumped off a dock into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cornelius police said their lake patrol was at the scene of what appeared to be a drowning. A spokesperson for the department said they were told someone jumped off a dock.
WBTV
Car collison at Old Dowd Road
Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Camden McClain, a freshman, says it happened when he was going into second period. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: 6 hours ago. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
WBTV
Two people in critical condition from a multi-car collision near north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS Agency said a multiple car collision near Charlotte Douglas International Airport left two patients in the hospital in critical condition. The collision happened on a two-way road on 8200 Old Dowd Road behind the airport. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. One car...
Man found dead in upside down Jeep partially submerged in North Carolina creek
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place […]
WBTV
Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside Fox & Hound restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says
A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
WBTV
Police: Suspect tried to sell stolen car before shooting man in Steele Creek parking lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a person was shot in a Charlotte shopping center parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Tan Nhat Tran was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Investigators say Tran...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Explains Why It’s Sticking With Low-level Traffic Stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff announced changes to the department’s traffic stop policy, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is sticking with its policy on regulatory traffic stops. In a news release, CMPD said it does not intendent to end regulatory traffic stops....
WBTV
URGENT: Gaston Co. teen missing, public’s help needed in finding him
RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are searching for a teen reported missing on Sept. 29. Day’Shawn Jeremiah Harden was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving Warlick Academy School in Ranlo. He is described as a 14-year-old Black male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 185...
‘He has a gun! Stop!’ 1 shot, hurt in Harris Teeter parking lot
A person was shot and injured in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter in the Steele Creek area Tuesday morning, according to officials.
