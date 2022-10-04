ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 4

Related
rock102.com

Villa Napoletana $100 Gift Certificate Giveaway

Villa Napoletana represents a combination of exquisite food, superb service and excellent ambiance, open nightly and for Sunday brunch. Enter below for your chance to win a $100 gift certificate!. From Rock 102, Springfield’s Classic Rock!
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Anthony’s was years in the making

ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be open all year

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton isn’t planning to close for the winter season. Customers enjoyed lobster rolls, clams, fish tacos and more at the restaurant’s food truck last winter after it opened in November 2021 in front of River Valley Co-op, which bought the Easthampton property for an $18 million project that includes a 23,000-square-foot grocery store.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Restaurants
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
MassLive.com

Why did Wine Witch in Northampton close?

Wine Witch was only open for about six months, though it left a mark on Northampton and appeared popular among local diners and visitors. But on Sept. 20, the owners announced on Facebook that they had permanently closed the downtown eatery and wine bar. They thanked the Pioneer Valley for an “amazing reception” but said the “financial realities” of the business had forced their hand.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Ne Springfield#Cooking#Food Drink
thereminder.com

Single mom fueling a tribe of go-getters, one power bite at a time

WESTERN MASS. – Tribe Power Bites LLC began as a healthy on-the-go snack alternative for owner/founder Kim Prada, a single mom who bought a mixer and started experimenting with recipes. Two years later, she has turned it into a full-fledged business and movement to bring people together. “I didn’t...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield PumpkinFest promises fun for whole community next weekend

WESTFIELD — What’s more synonymous with Halloween than a festively carved pumpkin, all aglow with candlelight?. Hundreds of kids and their families will get the chance to test those creative skills at this year’s PumpkinFest, slated for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine, on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street in Westfield. Now in its sixth year, the event is organized by Westfield on Weekends, and according to Co-President Bob Plasse, more than 100 people volunteer their time to make this event happen.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield

Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
TORRINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy