rock102.com
Villa Napoletana $100 Gift Certificate Giveaway
Villa Napoletana represents a combination of exquisite food, superb service and excellent ambiance, open nightly and for Sunday brunch. Enter below for your chance to win a $100 gift certificate!. From Rock 102, Springfield’s Classic Rock!
Anthony’s was years in the making
ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be open all year
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton isn’t planning to close for the winter season. Customers enjoyed lobster rolls, clams, fish tacos and more at the restaurant’s food truck last winter after it opened in November 2021 in front of River Valley Co-op, which bought the Easthampton property for an $18 million project that includes a 23,000-square-foot grocery store.
List of bands performing during two-day Oktoberfest in downtown Springfield
Springfield's Original Mighty Oktoberfest is back to Fort Street in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
Why did Wine Witch in Northampton close?
Wine Witch was only open for about six months, though it left a mark on Northampton and appeared popular among local diners and visitors. But on Sept. 20, the owners announced on Facebook that they had permanently closed the downtown eatery and wine bar. They thanked the Pioneer Valley for an “amazing reception” but said the “financial realities” of the business had forced their hand.
Belen, Salvadoran-American bakery, plans to open permanent Worcester spot
Worcester baker Zaida Melendez is planning to open a permanent location on Park Avenue in the coming months. Melendez was approved by the city’s License Commission on Thursday morning to open her bakery, Belen, at 385 Park Ave. Melendez said she plans to serve a combination of traditional Salvadoran pastries and typical American desserts.
Summer on Strong wraps up season for Northampton restaurants keen on outdoor dining
NORTHAMPTON — This Columbus Day weekend, restaurants downtown will wrap up a second year of Summer on Strong while making plans for another season of the outdoor dining event in 2023. “Outdoor seating has been working,” said Robbie Bocon, general manager of Eastside Grill, one of nine participating bars...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival: Here are the food trucks coming Saturday
The annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival returns on Saturday with delectable dishes from numerous rolling kitchens in the Greater Springfield area. The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot across from Myrtle Street Park at 117 Main St. It includes at least eight food trucks offering tacos, chicken wings, waffles and more.
Off the Menu: Unsavory truth is ‘secret’ recipes carry no copyright
It’s a story that’s repeated over and over again in the restaurant world. A chef refines a recipe that subsequently becomes a restaurant’s specialty, then moves on to a new job and takes that recipe with him or her, adding it to the new employer’s menu.
thereminder.com
Single mom fueling a tribe of go-getters, one power bite at a time
WESTERN MASS. – Tribe Power Bites LLC began as a healthy on-the-go snack alternative for owner/founder Kim Prada, a single mom who bought a mixer and started experimenting with recipes. Two years later, she has turned it into a full-fledged business and movement to bring people together. “I didn’t...
Westfield PumpkinFest promises fun for whole community next weekend
WESTFIELD — What’s more synonymous with Halloween than a festively carved pumpkin, all aglow with candlelight?. Hundreds of kids and their families will get the chance to test those creative skills at this year’s PumpkinFest, slated for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine, on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street in Westfield. Now in its sixth year, the event is organized by Westfield on Weekends, and according to Co-President Bob Plasse, more than 100 people volunteer their time to make this event happen.
The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield
Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
World Smile Day: Worcester residents celebrate with kindness
Over 20 years after Worcester native Harvey Ball created World Smile Day, city residents are still taking the time to do something kind on the holiday in the hopes of making at least one person smile. Ball created World Smile Day in 1999 because he feared the smiley face, which...
New farm-to-table restaurant, retail store opens in Agawam
Autumn Mist Farm launches meat shop and farm-to-table restaurant in Agawam
AGAWAM — After nine months, the burgers have return to the former location of 911 Burgers and Dogs. On Tuesday, Autumn Mist Farm, which raises cattle, held a grand opening of its meat shop and farm-to-table restaurant in the building after buying new kitchen equipment, crafting a fresh menu and even placing a large bull statute in the corner of the lot.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support Elks Lodge and the Springfield Police youth program. We stopped by to see the mayor’s drink-making skills in action and had a chance to talk to the him, as well as Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Claprood.
westernmassnews.com
Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death
The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who used counterfeit cash at a local Walgreens. Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support...
Local based bank opens new branch in West Springfield
New Valley Bank & Trust will open a new full-service West Springfield branch.
A Top Notch Berkshire Guitarist Returns to a Premier Dance Band This Saturday
Without question, Berkshire County is loaded with some very talented musicians. As you have seen over the years, whether it's Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, or Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington, the bands that perform at these summer concerts are sure to get the crowd up and dancing.
