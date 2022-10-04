The Woman King: Viola Davis wants film to inspire people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’

Viola Davis wants her new film The Woman King to encourage people to “tap into [their] warrior spirit.”

The film is inspired by the true story of the Agojie, an all-female army who fought to protect the west African kingdom of Dahomey in Benin .

Oscar winner Davis, 57, stars as General Nanisca, who trains the army’s next generation of recruits.

“I always want people to tap into the warrior spirit in them... That part of you that hits that road in life and you have to figure out a way to survive,” Ms Davis said.

