Governor Pushes Workforce Development
Governor Mike Parson says workforce development and education will continue to be a pillar of his administration. He toured Crowder College’s Training Center in Joplin Thursday. Parson says Missouri has the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s history but there are still over 127-thousand job openings in the state....
Tax Cut Signed Into Law
An income tax cut plan and a six-year extension for some Missouri agriculture tax credits are official. Governor Mike Parson has signed the legislation into law. Beginning in January, Missouri’s income tax rate will gradually lower from the current 5.3-percent to 4.5-percent over several years – if Missouri makes enough money. The plan would also eliminate the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they will not owe state income taxes.
Representative Knight on Tax Cut Bill
Tax Cuts are coming to Missourians. This week Governor Parson signed legislation that includes a reduction to Missourians income tax liability. The legislation includes reducing income tax from 5.2 to 4.95 percent, it eliminated income tax for individuals making less than $ 13-thousand a year, and couples making less than $26-thousand. State Representative Jeff Knight said he feels like these cuts are sustainable by the state of Missouri…
Special Legislative Session In The Books
The Missouri Legislature has wrapped up its special session and Governor Mike Parson is getting his pen ready. Cameron Conner reports.
Second COVID Booster Shots Plentiful
A second Covid-19 booster shot is available at many Missouri pharmacies. The Pfizer booster is approved for ages 12 and older while Moderna’s is available for those 18 years of age and older. Doctor Stephen Liang, a Washington University infectious disease physician in St. Louis, says he thinks there is enough booster shots to meet the demand.
Deer-Vehicle Collisions Increasing In Missouri
Missouri has inched up a notch in state rankings for traffic crashes involving deer. Cameron Conner reports.
Ozarks Non-Profit has Boots on the Ground after Florida Hurricane
Local Non-Profit Convoy of Hope was one of the first disaster response teams in the nation to arrive in Fort Myers Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state. Ethan Forhetz With Convoy of Hope is in Florida and describes what the people are going through firsthand. My Ozarks Online...
Line Route 66 for the 2022 Veterans’ Day Ceremony and Parade on Friday, November 11th
The Waynesville-St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce and the cities of Waynesville and St. Robert invite the community to line Route 66 for the 2022 Veterans’ Day Ceremony and Parade on Friday, November 11th. The Parade Marshall is Edward Conley, 2022 Veteran of the Year. The Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. before the parade. The parade will form at the Waynesville Middle School Parking Lot. At 11:30 a.m. the parade will step off from this location and conclude in Downtown Waynesville. The drop-off location for the parade will be the tennis court parking lot. Drop-offs will not be allowed in the front or main school parking lots. If you have more than one vehicle in the parade, you must arrive at the line-up together to be in the parade together. Line-up will be between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We encourage participants to attend the ceremony which will be held before the parade at 11 a.m. in the Waynesville Middle School parking lot. The parade will start after the ceremony. The parade may be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
