The Waynesville-St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce and the cities of Waynesville and St. Robert invite the community to line Route 66 for the 2022 Veterans’ Day Ceremony and Parade on Friday, November 11th. The Parade Marshall is Edward Conley, 2022 Veteran of the Year. The Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. before the parade. The parade will form at the Waynesville Middle School Parking Lot. At 11:30 a.m. the parade will step off from this location and conclude in Downtown Waynesville. The drop-off location for the parade will be the tennis court parking lot. Drop-offs will not be allowed in the front or main school parking lots. If you have more than one vehicle in the parade, you must arrive at the line-up together to be in the parade together. Line-up will be between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We encourage participants to attend the ceremony which will be held before the parade at 11 a.m. in the Waynesville Middle School parking lot. The parade will start after the ceremony. The parade may be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

WAYNESVILLE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO