ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Pulaski County voters will be revisiting in November the half-cent sales tax proposal for the road and bridge department

myozarksonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KRMS Radio

Camden County Republican Club Urging Voters To Study Amendment 3

The Camden County Republican Club continues to urge voters to do their homework on the measures they’ll face on November’s ballot. Club President Les Larson says what the summaries on sample ballots contain is only a fraction of what the actual amendments contain. For instance, Larson says the...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
SEYMOUR, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over it

Bates-Geers house located north of Roby, Missouri in rural Texas County.UnclePhooey, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. From the outward appearance of the old structure of the Bates-Geers House, the history of this house is inviting but I wouldn't want to walk around it alone at night. The floors of the house are probably damaged. The chimneys, however, appear intact. The house is located on Slabtown Road.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MO
Pulaski County, MO
Government
City
Richland, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Waynesville, MO
City
Dixon, MO
City
Crocker, MO
County
Pulaski County, MO
kjluradio.com

Crews work overnight fire at Lake Ozark convenience store

Fire crews work a structure fire at a convenience store in Lake Ozark overnight. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that there was a commercial structure fire in the area that was blocking Route W, between the first roundabout and Lakeland Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KRMS Radio

Annual PawPaw Winner Finds Prize Winning Fruit In Pulaski County

Bennett Spring State Park’s 4th annual pawpaw contest came to an end with Samuel Angst bringing in the largest pawpaw. Angst found the fruit in Pulaski County. For his efforts, Angst received a fly rod and case, camp cooker, digital scale and a water filtration bottle. Missouri’s attraction to...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

KJEL TRADING POST 10-6-22

2. ROOSTER AND HENS, DOG KENNEL, CHICKEN CAGES, FLATBED TRAILER 298-4253. 4. WOODEN PALLETS, SEED SPREADERS, POTS 314-570-1085. 5. STORAGE TOTES, NEEDS CUBIE EXERCISE MACHINE 532-6561. 6. MURRAY RIDING MOWER, PUSH MOWERS, OTHER ITEMS 533-3064. 7. CROSSBOW WITH ACCESSORIES, COMPOUND BOWS, MEN’S BICYCLE 532-3401. 8. HAND PUMP 349-5935. 9....
CAMDENTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning

HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
HARTVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Property Taxes#Town Hall Meetings#Personal Property Tax#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The First Baptist Church#The Palace Church
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to Rick's C Store & More on Tuesday night for a structure fire. The fire was inside the building. An employee was assessed and released on the scene, according to a press release. Crews remained at the scene until 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The The post Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Teen dead after Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
myozarksonline.com

Narcotics arrest in Laclede County

An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning. Desante White was last seen wearing black shorts in the area of Hardin Lane. The Sheriff’s Department describes him as a black male with long dreads. He is wanted for questioning in reference to an assault. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Desante White should call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency at 573-774-6196. The Sheriff’s Department notes that the subject is only a person of interest and is wanted for questioning at this time.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Shooting in Phelps County

One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
ROLLA, MO
myozarksonline.com

3 arrested for stealing in Wright County

Three Hartville men are facing charges in connection with the theft of property from the 5-thousand block of Steel Bluff Road in Hartville. The investigation began when a Wright County Deputy arrested, Nathan Withnell for unlawful possession of a firearm, at a low water bridge known as Stair Step. During the investigation, the deputy found checkbooks with names of people other than Withnell, in his pickup. The deputy also found several items that had been stolen from the residence on Steel Bluff Road. The property owner who was with the deputy said it was obvious that all of the buildings had been ransacked. The investigation led law enforcement to the residence of Michael Harrison where several pieces of stolen property were found, and a pickup that belonged to Larry Landsdown held additional property and a baggie that contained methamphetamine. It’s estimated that the stolen property is valued at $ 75 thousand dollars. According to the report, some of the properties had been sold for scrap for around $5-thousand-dollars. Withnell is charged with 2 counts of receiving stolen property, Harrison is charged with 1 count of receiving stolen property, and Lansdown is charged with burglary.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man arrested in Texas County child neglect case

A man wanted on a felony Texas County warrant for child neglect was arrested early Wednesday in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lucas L. McGaugh, 40, of Norwood, also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the patrol said. McCaugh is held without bond in the Webster...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle small kitchen fire at Lebanon Middle School

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small kitchen fire during the lunch hour at Lebanon Middle School. Firefighters quickly contained the fire. Nobody suffered any injuries in the fire. Staff evacuated the building during the fire call. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy