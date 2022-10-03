Pulaski County voters will be revisiting in November the half-cent sales tax proposal for the road and bridge department

Read full article on original website
KYTV
Camdenton Board of Aldermen voting on speed limit reduction in school zone
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of drivers travel Business Route 5 daily in Camdenton, including those dropping off and picking up their kids from school. Police could soon start ticketing drivers who don’t lay off the gas pedal if the Camdenton Board of Aldermen approves the city ordinance. ”When...
KRMS Radio
Camden County Republican Club Urging Voters To Study Amendment 3
The Camden County Republican Club continues to urge voters to do their homework on the measures they’ll face on November’s ballot. Club President Les Larson says what the summaries on sample ballots contain is only a fraction of what the actual amendments contain. For instance, Larson says the...
KYTV
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over it
Bates-Geers house located north of Roby, Missouri in rural Texas County.UnclePhooey, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. From the outward appearance of the old structure of the Bates-Geers House, the history of this house is inviting but I wouldn't want to walk around it alone at night. The floors of the house are probably damaged. The chimneys, however, appear intact. The house is located on Slabtown Road.
kjluradio.com
Crews work overnight fire at Lake Ozark convenience store
Fire crews work a structure fire at a convenience store in Lake Ozark overnight. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that there was a commercial structure fire in the area that was blocking Route W, between the first roundabout and Lakeland Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
KRMS Radio
Annual PawPaw Winner Finds Prize Winning Fruit In Pulaski County
Bennett Spring State Park’s 4th annual pawpaw contest came to an end with Samuel Angst bringing in the largest pawpaw. Angst found the fruit in Pulaski County. For his efforts, Angst received a fly rod and case, camp cooker, digital scale and a water filtration bottle. Missouri’s attraction to...
myozarksonline.com
KJEL TRADING POST 10-6-22
2. ROOSTER AND HENS, DOG KENNEL, CHICKEN CAGES, FLATBED TRAILER 298-4253. 4. WOODEN PALLETS, SEED SPREADERS, POTS 314-570-1085. 5. STORAGE TOTES, NEEDS CUBIE EXERCISE MACHINE 532-6561. 6. MURRAY RIDING MOWER, PUSH MOWERS, OTHER ITEMS 533-3064. 7. CROSSBOW WITH ACCESSORIES, COMPOUND BOWS, MEN’S BICYCLE 532-3401. 8. HAND PUMP 349-5935. 9....
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to Rick's C Store & More on Tuesday night for a structure fire. The fire was inside the building. An employee was assessed and released on the scene, according to a press release. Crews remained at the scene until 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The The post Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Camden County Sheriff's Office Serving Biscuits And Gravy Breakfast For Shop With A Cop
The Shop With A Cop Campaign is just around the corner and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is hosting biscuits and gravy breakfast to raise money for the event. The breakfast starts October 17 at 8 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office lobby. Breakfast will cost $5 and will run until they run out of food.
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
17 new agents graduate from training with the Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. “Missourians have placed...
myozarksonline.com
Narcotics arrest in Laclede County
An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning. Desante White was last seen wearing black shorts in the area of Hardin Lane. The Sheriff’s Department describes him as a black male with long dreads. He is wanted for questioning in reference to an assault. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Desante White should call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency at 573-774-6196. The Sheriff’s Department notes that the subject is only a person of interest and is wanted for questioning at this time.
myozarksonline.com
Shooting in Phelps County
One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
myozarksonline.com
3 arrested for stealing in Wright County
Three Hartville men are facing charges in connection with the theft of property from the 5-thousand block of Steel Bluff Road in Hartville. The investigation began when a Wright County Deputy arrested, Nathan Withnell for unlawful possession of a firearm, at a low water bridge known as Stair Step. During the investigation, the deputy found checkbooks with names of people other than Withnell, in his pickup. The deputy also found several items that had been stolen from the residence on Steel Bluff Road. The property owner who was with the deputy said it was obvious that all of the buildings had been ransacked. The investigation led law enforcement to the residence of Michael Harrison where several pieces of stolen property were found, and a pickup that belonged to Larry Landsdown held additional property and a baggie that contained methamphetamine. It’s estimated that the stolen property is valued at $ 75 thousand dollars. According to the report, some of the properties had been sold for scrap for around $5-thousand-dollars. Withnell is charged with 2 counts of receiving stolen property, Harrison is charged with 1 count of receiving stolen property, and Lansdown is charged with burglary.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested in Texas County child neglect case
A man wanted on a felony Texas County warrant for child neglect was arrested early Wednesday in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lucas L. McGaugh, 40, of Norwood, also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the patrol said. McCaugh is held without bond in the Webster...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City burglar sentenced to shock incarceration for five burglaries
A St. Louis man is sentenced for breaking into five Cole County businesses earlier this year. Myron Blount pleaded down last week to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. He was sentenced Friday to 120 days of shock incarceration on each count. The burglaries happened...
KYTV
Firefighters battle small kitchen fire at Lebanon Middle School
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small kitchen fire during the lunch hour at Lebanon Middle School. Firefighters quickly contained the fire. Nobody suffered any injuries in the fire. Staff evacuated the building during the fire call. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
