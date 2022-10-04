Read full article on original website
Lake Ozark Search Warrant Results in Multiple Drug Offenses
Camdenton, MO, 10-07-22 – Late Wednesday afternoon, 10-05-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant at an apartment on Casa del Rio Dr in Lake Ozark. As a result of the search warrant, law enforcement officers...
Narcotics arrest in Laclede County
An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.
3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
Rolla man in jail after shooting leads to standoff
ROLLA, Mo. – A shooting injured a Rolla man Wednesday, and the suspect was placed under arrest after a standoff with police. Tanner Branson, 22, is charged with assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police were called to the 1400 block of Hauck Drive at around 6:30 pm Wednesday to investigate […]
Shooting in Phelps County
One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Man Jailed Following Fort Wood Shooting
One person is in a Springfield hospital and another is in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville, following a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given.
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was injured and another was arrested following a shooting Tuesday night at Fort Leonard Wood. The injured person was treated by paramedics before being flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. The person who was arrested is being held at the Pulaski County jail. The...
Driver in Cole County bus crash pleads not guilty
The driver who fell asleep and crashed a bus in Cole County pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Cole County courtroom. The post Driver in Cole County bus crash pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATED: One arrested; suspect in search arrested
Subject in manhunt caught Tuesday night. An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her...
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover
Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Man arrested in Texas County child neglect case
A man wanted on a felony Texas County warrant for child neglect was arrested early Wednesday in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lucas L. McGaugh, 40, of Norwood, also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the patrol said. McCaugh is held without bond in the Webster...
Murder Trial To Move Forward In Laclede County
26th Circuit Judge Matthew Hamner ruled Monday that the murder trial of 45-year-old Christopher English of Eldon will move forward next month in Laclede County on a change of venue from Miller County. English is charged in the 2019 death of Aaron Brantley of Columbia. Brantley’s body was found in...
3 arrested for stealing in Wright County
Three Hartville men are facing charges in connection with the theft of property from the 5-thousand block of Steel Bluff Road in Hartville. The investigation began when a Wright County Deputy arrested, Nathan Withnell for unlawful possession of a firearm, at a low water bridge known as Stair Step. During the investigation, the deputy found checkbooks with names of people other than Withnell, in his pickup. The deputy also found several items that had been stolen from the residence on Steel Bluff Road. The property owner who was with the deputy said it was obvious that all of the buildings had been ransacked. The investigation led law enforcement to the residence of Michael Harrison where several pieces of stolen property were found, and a pickup that belonged to Larry Landsdown held additional property and a baggie that contained methamphetamine. It’s estimated that the stolen property is valued at $ 75 thousand dollars. According to the report, some of the properties had been sold for scrap for around $5-thousand-dollars. Withnell is charged with 2 counts of receiving stolen property, Harrison is charged with 1 count of receiving stolen property, and Lansdown is charged with burglary.
Charges filed in two separate abuse investigations
A woman from Rocky Mount is facing a charge of child abuse following an incident that happened on Thursday(9/29). The investigation began when a Rocky Mount Fire Fighter spotted a 16-year-old boy who was walking on the road and told the firefighter that he had been assaulted by his mother on Horizon Bay Road. The firefighter photographed the physical injuries of the victim and called an ambulance to have the victim evaluated. When a Miller County Deputy responded and spoke with the victim, the boy said that he and his mother got into an argument about a vape smoking device at which time the suspect, 40-year-old Tiffany Ryherd allegedly kicked him and then hit him in the back with a piece of wood. Ryherd has been charged with child abuse and domestic assault, with a bond of $5-thousand-dollars.
Charges Filed Against Camdenton Man In Lebanon Woman’s Suspicious Death
Initial charges have been filed against a Camdenton man in the case of a 33 year old Lebanon woman’s suspicious death last month. The body of Hope Arnold was found in a roadside ditch in Hazlegreen in Laclede County last Monday, September 26th. In a statement the Laclede County...
Man Seriously Injured In Crash With School Bus
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Burkle Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chance Craft, 27, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and “traveling too fast for the conditions,” according to the report, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a school bus driven by 72-year-old Phillip Wood.
Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
Sheriff’s office seeks answers in suspicious death case
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened in the suspicious death of Lebanon resident Hope L. Arnold, 33. Robert Eugene Nyman, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident last week following the preliminary investigation. On Sept. 26 deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Arnold on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was located over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. For more on this story see the LCR.
Camden County Sheriff's Office Serving Biscuits And Gravy Breakfast For Shop With A Cop
The Shop With A Cop Campaign is just around the corner and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is hosting biscuits and gravy breakfast to raise money for the event. The breakfast starts October 17 at 8 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office lobby. Breakfast will cost $5 and will run until they run out of food.
