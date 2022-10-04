Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Sheriff Barton commends Narcotics Unit
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the excellent work of the Narcotics Unit. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office successfully executed two search warrants within approximately (12) twelve hours, that led to the arrest of three individuals. The sheriff adds that if you...
newstalk987.com
Former Jacksboro Police Chief Reveals Reason for Abrupt Departure of Almost the Entire Force
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one officer in the department....
1450wlaf.com
Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
1450wlaf.com
Sheriff’s Office sharpshooters finish big at Clay tourney fundraiser
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton would like to congratulate the Sheriff’s Office team on its 2nd place finish in last week’s Clays for Children tournament!. Jared Effler presented plaques to CCSO sharp shooters Thursday afternoon! Sheriff Barton greatly appreciates District Attorney...
1450wlaf.com
CCSO arrests two women after executing a search warrant
DUFF, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Here is a release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On October 5th 2022, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2450 Highway 25W. The Campbell County Narcotics Unit had performed several controlled buys at the residence. Upon arrival at the residence, Deputies with the Narcotics Unit observed a male and a female located in the driveway.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges
Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
1450wlaf.com
Smith is new Chief of Police for Jacksboro
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Daniel Smith was prepared to make a career change but two in one day wasn’t on his agenda. Smith, a 24 year law enforcement veteran, had agreed to leave his post at the LaFollette Police Department to become the assistant chief at Jacksboro. Before, he could be sworn in for that job, Smith was told he would be chief.
1450wlaf.com
Deputies, dispatchers diffuse two tense situations
NEWCOMB, TN – STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Two tense situations on opposite ends of Campbell County occurred simultaneously late Wednesday morning. The first call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:51am on Highway 297 at Newcomb. The other was at 11:56am on Stony Fork Road near the New River Road turnoff.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel
Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
1450wlaf.com
State safety office announces grant dollars coming to Campbell County
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Last week, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 – 2023 Federal Fiscal Year. More than $200,000 are coming to Campbell County. Click HERE to view the list of grant awards and recipients.
Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen detained at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
First responders free person trapped after Knox County crash
First responders helped a person trapped in a vehicle after it flipped on Norris Freeway in Knox County according to Rural Metro Fire Department.
1450wlaf.com
Infant rescued from home where mother was allegedly selling meth
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Joe Hopson along with members of the Campbell County Drug Investigation Unit and LaFollette Police Department Drug Investigation Unit rescued a one-year-old child last week from her home where her mother was allegedly selling meth. Both the county and city’s Drug Investigation Units executed a search warrant at 109 Pleasant Ridge Rd, bldg. 10 Apt. 1003, LaFollette.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was accused of setting multiple cell phone tower fires over the last couple of months, according to Knoxville Fire Department investigators. KFD investigators looked into a total of nine fires since June of 2022 at local cell phone tower sites throughout Knoxville. According to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, during the investigation, arson investigators determined that Gildardo Herrea Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville, was responsible for the fires.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
Tazewell Fire Department set to receive new fire engine
The Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department is getting a new fire truck and has recently shared that it will be delivered by Thursday, October 13.
Sevier County reentry program gives ex-offenders a second chance
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has started a new program to help people successfully reenter society after serving time in prison.
wvlt.tv
One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center following a crash on Norris Freeway Friday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway near Miller Road around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 7. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle had flipped, and one occupant had been trapped inside.
