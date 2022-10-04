JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Daniel Smith was prepared to make a career change but two in one day wasn’t on his agenda. Smith, a 24 year law enforcement veteran, had agreed to leave his post at the LaFollette Police Department to become the assistant chief at Jacksboro. Before, he could be sworn in for that job, Smith was told he would be chief.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO