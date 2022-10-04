ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

1450wlaf.com

State safety office announces grant dollars coming to Campbell County

NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Last week, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 – 2023 Federal Fiscal Year. More than $200,000 are coming to Campbell County. Click HERE to view the list of grant awards and recipients.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Special called meeting for City of La Follette Planning Commission

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There is a special called planning commission meeting for the City of La Follette on Wednesday, October 12, 4pm, at City Hall in the council room. The meeting is called for the purpose of discussing short term rentals in residential districts. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/07/2022-11AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Special called meeting for BOE on Thu., Oct. 6, 6pm

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education will meet in a Special Called meeting on Thur., Oct. 6 at 6 pm, in the lower courtroom of the courthouse in Jacksboro, Tennessee. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action for the...
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Sheriff Barton commends Narcotics Unit

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the excellent work of the Narcotics Unit. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office successfully executed two search warrants within approximately (12) twelve hours, that led to the arrest of three individuals. The sheriff adds that if you...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races.  Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
WATE

Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community

WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Key constitutional amendments on ballot in Tennessee

Tennessee residents will be asked to vote on four different constitutional amendments. In order to pass, the amendments will need to receive approval from more than 50% of those voting in the Nov. 8 statewide election after going through an extensive process to reach the ballot. The four initiatives include...
TENNESSEE STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WSMV

Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
NASHVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Promotions and paving topped Tuesday’s City of La Follette agenda

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Promotions and paving were on the agenda at yesterday afternoon’s LaFollette City Council meeting along with a violation coming before the Beer Board. The police department had seven promotions on the agenda beginning with promoting Charles Duff to a full-time captain at a salary...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

