Mill Beach Road between Chetco Avenue and the Mill Beach entrance to the Fred Meyer parking lot were closed Monday for a resurfacing project. That was the first road improvement project in Brookings. Other streets scheduled for resurfacing in the coming days include Cottage Street and Marine Drive. A citywide road patching project will also begin next week. “All of these projects are funded from the proceeds of the city’s...

BROOKINGS, OR ・ 33 MINUTES AGO