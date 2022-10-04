ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: PLDO's Matthew A. Lopes Jr. receives criminal justice system award

Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Principal Matthew A. Lopes Jr. Honored with Justice Assistance’s 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award. Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced that Matthew “Matty” A. Lopes Jr., a principal and founding member of the law firm, was selected to receive a 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award by Justice Assistance, a nonprofit organization that has been in the vanguard of providing criminal justice services and improvements to the Rhode Island community since 1978. Matty will be presented the award at a ceremony on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Marriott in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Bank Rhode Island to build headquarters on I-195 land in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Bank Rhode Island announced Wednesday that they will build their new headquarters on the former Interstate 195 land in Providence. The bank explained that the new six-story 240,000 square foot building that will house their headquarters will be built on Parcels 8 and 8A of the development district.
PROVIDENCE, RI
americanancestors.org

A Tale of Two Brayton Descents

Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
FALL RIVER, MA
WBEC AM

Berkshire Residents Could Lose Money If They Don't Check Their Mail

When I was growing up in my ol' hometown of New York City, we had an array of mailboxes at our building's lobby and each box needed a key to retrieve any mail that was received. This is still a practice if you reside at an apartment complex or you have a post office box which is a good thing because your contents are well protected. But if you have a standard mailbox (as pictured above) there are some red flags and hidden dangers that residents must be aware of. Let me explain further:
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

RIPTA cancels some morning service to 4 Providence high schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has once again canceled trips to school in Providence Thursday morning due to a critical labor shortage. Dozens of students who attend Central, Classical, Hope and Mount Pleasant high schools will have no bus service. The agency regularly provides 6 a.m. updates on any morning […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island's worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call

On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
rinewstoday.com

Master Gardeners up on the roof at Providence Public Library

Photo, top: URI Extension Master Gardeners Kate Aubin ’06 (left) and Beatrice Pulliam (right) are using their Master Gardener training to create a green escape — and community harvest — at Providence Public Library. Plant and tree books are always among the most popular in any library’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Woonsocket mayor removed from office on 3-2 vote

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was removed from office early Thursday morning following a vote by the city council. The council voted 3-2 to remove the mayor for willful neglect of duty after a formal complaint was filed contending the mayor was not performing her required duties and willfully neglecting ordinances passed by the city council.

