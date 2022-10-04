Read full article on original website
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: PLDO’s Matthew A. Lopes Jr. receives criminal justice system award
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Principal Matthew A. Lopes Jr. Honored with Justice Assistance’s 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award. Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced that Matthew “Matty” A. Lopes Jr., a principal and founding member of the law firm, was selected to receive a 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award by Justice Assistance, a nonprofit organization that has been in the vanguard of providing criminal justice services and improvements to the Rhode Island community since 1978. Matty will be presented the award at a ceremony on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Marriott in Providence.
GoLocalProv
New Diossa Travel Documents Released — Shows Tens of Thousands of Additional Costs
Serving as Mayor of Central Falls gave James Diossa the opportunity to see the world -- trips across the globe and stayovers at luxury hotels. The nearly 50 trips during his tenure as mayor of Rhode Island's poorest community were paid for by third parties and Central Falls taxpayers. On...
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
New Bedford firefighter acts as a human shield to save a grandmother from inferno
A New Bedford Fire Lieutenant is being praised for his courage after he used his body as a human shield to save a grandmother from the flames of roaring blaze. Lieutenant Steven Torres raced up to the third floor of the burning building after receiving word that an individual was trapped up there.
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (Veterans Home, Op. Holiday Cheer…) 06-10-22 – John A. Cianci
Veterans & Families Told Not To Worry With Covid 19 Policy Not To Use Designated Covid 19 Wing. At least 3 veterans have tested positive at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, Bristol RI. Concerning to the veterans, family and staff is the administration decision not to relocate the Covid-19 positive...
ABC6.com
Bank Rhode Island to build headquarters on I-195 land in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Bank Rhode Island announced Wednesday that they will build their new headquarters on the former Interstate 195 land in Providence. The bank explained that the new six-story 240,000 square foot building that will house their headquarters will be built on Parcels 8 and 8A of the development district.
americanancestors.org
A Tale of Two Brayton Descents
Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
Berkshire Residents Could Lose Money If They Don’t Check Their Mail
When I was growing up in my ol' hometown of New York City, we had an array of mailboxes at our building's lobby and each box needed a key to retrieve any mail that was received. This is still a practice if you reside at an apartment complex or you have a post office box which is a good thing because your contents are well protected. But if you have a standard mailbox (as pictured above) there are some red flags and hidden dangers that residents must be aware of. Let me explain further:
GoLocalProv
195 Commission Blasted for Raiding Downtown Businesses, Paolino Calls on Members to Resign
One of downtown Providence’s largest real estate developers is blasting the 195 Commission for its decision to award two prime parcels of land that will be used for developing a new headquarters for BankRI and to build additional housing. The new headquarters will receive a major tax subsidy from taxpayers.
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
RIPTA cancels some morning service to 4 Providence high schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has once again canceled trips to school in Providence Thursday morning due to a critical labor shortage. Dozens of students who attend Central, Classical, Hope and Mount Pleasant high schools will have no bus service. The agency regularly provides 6 a.m. updates on any morning […]
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 10-4-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
I was watching TV the other day and I heard someone say “mental health is no joke. Check on your friends”… etc., etc.… SERIOUSLY? Can we “unpack” this for a sec. (a phrase to be put in the category “phrases we hate from 2022”)?
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
Victim identified in Narragansett kayaking accident
A body found earlier this week in the area of Roger Wheeler State Beach has been identified as a Narragansett man.
New Bedford Man Uses Vacation Time to Aid Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian
While many area folks, myself included, spent a crummy Sunday afternoon lounging on the couch watching football, New Bedford's Anthony Lessa, Jr. was in Tampa, Florida, helping to keep relief supplies flowing to the victims of Hurricane Ian that devastated a large swath of the Sunshine State last week. Several...
rinewstoday.com
Master Gardeners up on the roof at Providence Public Library
Photo, top: URI Extension Master Gardeners Kate Aubin ’06 (left) and Beatrice Pulliam (right) are using their Master Gardener training to create a green escape — and community harvest — at Providence Public Library. Plant and tree books are always among the most popular in any library’s...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket mayor removed from office on 3-2 vote
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was removed from office early Thursday morning following a vote by the city council. The council voted 3-2 to remove the mayor for willful neglect of duty after a formal complaint was filed contending the mayor was not performing her required duties and willfully neglecting ordinances passed by the city council.
Massachusetts Officials: New Bedford Bridge Construction Could Start in 2027
FAIRHAVEN — At the first public hearing on a $100 million project to build a new bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven, state transportation officials outlined a tentative project timeline that would see construction start in 2027. MassDOT officials on Monday told residents that the much-maligned 120-year-old landmark sees...
Car slams into pole in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a pole in Warwick late Tuesday night.
Bristol County sheriff, challenger at odds over inmate suicide death
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is coming under fire from his political rival after a Cape Cod man, accused of killing his mother, died by suicide in a New Bedford jail last week.
