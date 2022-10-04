Read full article on original website
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
GoLocalProv
Turks Head Owner Calls 195 Commission’s Actions a “Detrimental Effect on Downtown”
The owners of the Turks Head Building in downtown Providence are criticizing the decision of the 195 Commission to award two high-value parcels to a Boston developer and BankRI. The 195 Commission's decision provides a series of economic incentives for BankRI — a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., located in...
rinewstoday.com
Master Gardeners up on the roof at Providence Public Library
Photo, top: URI Extension Master Gardeners Kate Aubin ’06 (left) and Beatrice Pulliam (right) are using their Master Gardener training to create a green escape — and community harvest — at Providence Public Library. Plant and tree books are always among the most popular in any library’s...
GoLocalProv
The Old Cable Car Has a New Owner - Marc Allen Fine Clothiers Buys Building and Expands
The old Cable Car Cinema in Providence has a new owner — and will soon house the expansion of an existing business. Marc Streisand with Marc Allen Fine Clothiers made the announcement on Wednesday. “We have purchased both our existing building and the building next door (The Cable Car...
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!
Have you ever been to a food truck festival and thought to yourself, 'the only thing that could make this better would be a Bolivian Gray Titi Monkey?' Well, do I have good news for you because this November 11th, your dream can finally become a reality! The Roger Williams Park Zoo will be hosting Food Truck FriDAY at the Zoo.
whatsupnewp.com
Celtica Public House will become The Quencher, here’s who’s behind it and what they have planned
Just days after permanently closing, we now know what the future plans hold for Celtica Public House. 95 Long Wharf Mall, home to Celtica Public House, has been sold to some familiar folks in Newport County and What’sUpNewp was able to find out more about how the sale came together and what the plans are for the restaurant.
Pawtucket Times
Elle’s belles: Elle & Co. Salon holds ribbon cutting on expanded Mineral Spring Ave. location
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was quite by accident that Pawtucket resident Richa Gupta became a customer of Lauren Neves’ Elle & Co. Salon. “I found her online, and I consider myself very lucky,” Gupta said. “What makes her so special is her genuine warmth and understanding, her skills with hair, and whenever you walk into her shop, it’s almost like a community space. It’s a place where people come in to get their hair or makeup done, chat, share personal problems and are part of a tight-knit group.
whatsupnewp.com
Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina renamed Newport Harbor Island Resort, Davidson Resorts to operate
The next chapter for the hotel and resort on Goat Island has come. It’s not the Hyatt Regency or Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina anymore, it’s now the Newport Harbor Island Resort. Bethesda, Maryland-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced on June 23, 2022, it acquired the 257-room hotel...
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 10-4-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
I was watching TV the other day and I heard someone say “mental health is no joke. Check on your friends”… etc., etc.… SERIOUSLY? Can we “unpack” this for a sec. (a phrase to be put in the category “phrases we hate from 2022”)?
GoLocalProv
New Diossa Travel Documents Released — Shows Tens of Thousands of Additional Costs
Serving as Mayor of Central Falls gave James Diossa the opportunity to see the world -- trips across the globe and stayovers at luxury hotels. The nearly 50 trips during his tenure as mayor of Rhode Island's poorest community were paid for by third parties and Central Falls taxpayers. On...
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (Veterans Home, Op. Holiday Cheer…) 06-10-22 – John A. Cianci
Veterans & Families Told Not To Worry With Covid 19 Policy Not To Use Designated Covid 19 Wing. At least 3 veterans have tested positive at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, Bristol RI. Concerning to the veterans, family and staff is the administration decision not to relocate the Covid-19 positive...
Valley Breeze
For one local family, it all started at Autumnfest
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987. Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon
Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
americanancestors.org
A Tale of Two Brayton Descents
Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: PLDO’s Matthew A. Lopes Jr. receives criminal justice system award
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Principal Matthew A. Lopes Jr. Honored with Justice Assistance’s 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award. Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced that Matthew “Matty” A. Lopes Jr., a principal and founding member of the law firm, was selected to receive a 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award by Justice Assistance, a nonprofit organization that has been in the vanguard of providing criminal justice services and improvements to the Rhode Island community since 1978. Matty will be presented the award at a ceremony on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Marriott in Providence.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island International Airport Ranked #4 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards with Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport recognized as the “4th Best Airport in the United States” based on traveler rankings and reviews. This is the third consecutive year that Rhode Island...
Former New Bedford Couple Survives Hurricane Ian in North Fort Myers, Florida
New Bedford has a special connection to the Fort Myers, Florida area, ground zero for the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The second Tuesday in March is known as "New Bedford Day" in Fort Myers as a way to convene all of the former Whaling City transplants that now live in that area.
