Barrington, RI

rinewstoday.com

Master Gardeners up on the roof at Providence Public Library

Photo, top: URI Extension Master Gardeners Kate Aubin ’06 (left) and Beatrice Pulliam (right) are using their Master Gardener training to create a green escape — and community harvest — at Providence Public Library. Plant and tree books are always among the most popular in any library’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Camilo Díaz

The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!

Have you ever been to a food truck festival and thought to yourself, 'the only thing that could make this better would be a Bolivian Gray Titi Monkey?' Well, do I have good news for you because this November 11th, your dream can finally become a reality! The Roger Williams Park Zoo will be hosting Food Truck FriDAY at the Zoo.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Elle’s belles: Elle & Co. Salon holds ribbon cutting on expanded Mineral Spring Ave. location

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was quite by accident that Pawtucket resident Richa Gupta became a customer of Lauren Neves’ Elle & Co. Salon. “I found her online, and I consider myself very lucky,” Gupta said. “What makes her so special is her genuine warmth and understanding, her skills with hair, and whenever you walk into her shop, it’s almost like a community space. It’s a place where people come in to get their hair or makeup done, chat, share personal problems and are part of a tight-knit group.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

For one local family, it all started at Autumnfest

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987. Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon

Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
SOMERSET, MA
americanancestors.org

A Tale of Two Brayton Descents

Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
FALL RIVER, MA
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: PLDO’s Matthew A. Lopes Jr. receives criminal justice system award

Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Principal Matthew A. Lopes Jr. Honored with Justice Assistance’s 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award. Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced that Matthew “Matty” A. Lopes Jr., a principal and founding member of the law firm, was selected to receive a 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award by Justice Assistance, a nonprofit organization that has been in the vanguard of providing criminal justice services and improvements to the Rhode Island community since 1978. Matty will be presented the award at a ceremony on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Marriott in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI

