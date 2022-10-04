Read full article on original website
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
100 Birds Found in MI Rental Home, Feces and Urine Everywhere
A Ypsilanti Township rental home is now ineligible to be used as a rental property after it was found in "horrific" conditions. After a routine rental inspection, an inspector found more than 100 birds living in the house. Some of the birds were in cages but many were not including parrots, a hen, and a bunch of pheasants. Yes, they were just walking freely throughout the home.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Two Michigan Campgrounds Named the Best for Celebrating Halloween
Many campgrounds around the state of Michigan celebrate Halloween but only two made the list of the best in the country. The website Camendium recently posted a list of what they felt were the best campgrounds in the country for celebrating Halloween. If there are two things Michiganders love it's...
Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer - five Great Lakes, four seasons, and countless city and travel destinations like Mackinac Island, Detroit, and the Upper Peninsula just to name a few. Whether you prefer small-town or city life, Michigan has a place for you. That being said, statistics show that...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer
Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
Lego Obsessed Home Outside of Michigan On Market for $250K Blocks & All
Ahhhh Legos. That whimsical little plastic building block captivates children for hours with creativity and has been known to spawn expletives from an adult at 2 am when they step on one of those little buggers in the dark. There are some true Lego lovers out there that just can't...
Fall Weather Fun! Michigan’s Home to 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the Country
The perfect "Fall Bucket List" includes the following; apple orchards, hayride, pumpkin patches, leaf peeping, and corn mazes. The simple pleasures of fall are what it's all about, especially here in Michigan and we're pretty proud of the selection of fun we have to offer. Recently Country Living Magazine compiled...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
Seven Types of Candy Givers You’ll See This Halloween in Michigan
Halloween is coming up and we all know which houses have the good candy. With Halloween just a few weeks away, preparations have already begun. The kids are deciding on what they are going to be this year and mentally preparing for the one-night harvest of free candy. It's a magical time of year.
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate
All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
Feds Move in on Michigan Truck Driver Who Made Graphic Dog Torture Videos
Federal authorities have indicted a Michigan man accused of making and distributing multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse and torture of a dog. Lucas VanWoert faces charges of creating and distributing 'animal crush videos.' Animal crush videos are defined as pictures or videos in which animals are tortured or subjected to bodily injury and are also obscene.
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
