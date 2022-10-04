LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – TBI special agents continue to investigate the cause of a fire that occurred at a home in the 300 block of East Prospect Street in La Follette on September 29th. A mother and her daughter were rescued by neighbors when it was discovered that their home was on fire just before sunset last Thursday. See the related story HERE about how the women were saved from the fire.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO