Hollingsworth’s Meat Mkt. is Chamber’s “Business of the Month”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is proud to announce the October 2022 Business of the Month, Hollingsworth Meat Market. You are invited to join the celebration on Friday, October 07, 2022, at 10am for the presentation. Hollingsworth’s Meat Market is...
Lace to Pearls, Nick-n-Ann’s host fall sale along with 15 vendors
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s a double WLAF “Business of the Week” feature this week as WLAF salutes Lace to Pearls along with Nick-n-Ann’s. Both businesses are in the same big building near stop light 9 on South Indiana Avenue. Lace to Pearls and Nick-N-Ann’s...
Boat ramp parking lot closing Thursday night
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Bass Pro Shop Fishing Tournament is this weekend. As a result, Lonas Young Park’s boat ramp parking lot is closing Thursday at 9pm. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/05/2022-4PM)
Terry Lee Silcox, age 68, of LaFollette
Terry Lee Silcox, age 68, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was a member of Red Ash Baptist Church in Caryville. Preceded in death by parents: Emsley Joe and Clara Lee Lay Silcox, brothers: Marvin Silcox and Morris Silcox. Survived by:. Wife: Bobbie Bunch Silcox. Sons: Erik...
Special called meeting for City of La Follette Planning Commission
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There is a special called planning commission meeting for the City of La Follette on Wednesday, October 12, 4pm, at City Hall in the council room. The meeting is called for the purpose of discussing short term rentals in residential districts. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/07/2022-11AM)
Car takes a ride down the sidewalk, sends people running
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A car that veered off East Central Avenue then traveling down the sidewalk in Downtown La Follette sent folks scurrying for safety around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon. Watch the accident develop HERE from one of the camera angles from the Ben Rogers Building Camera Network. No...
State safety office announces grant dollars coming to Campbell County
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Last week, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 – 2023 Federal Fiscal Year. More than $200,000 are coming to Campbell County. Click HERE to view the list of grant awards and recipients.
Investigation continues into last week’s house fire; victims recovering
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – TBI special agents continue to investigate the cause of a fire that occurred at a home in the 300 block of East Prospect Street in La Follette on September 29th. A mother and her daughter were rescued by neighbors when it was discovered that their home was on fire just before sunset last Thursday. See the related story HERE about how the women were saved from the fire.
Promotions and paving topped Tuesday’s City of La Follette agenda
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Promotions and paving were on the agenda at yesterday afternoon’s LaFollette City Council meeting along with a violation coming before the Beer Board. The police department had seven promotions on the agenda beginning with promoting Charles Duff to a full-time captain at a salary...
Infant rescued from home where mother was allegedly selling meth
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Joe Hopson along with members of the Campbell County Drug Investigation Unit and LaFollette Police Department Drug Investigation Unit rescued a one-year-old child last week from her home where her mother was allegedly selling meth. Both the county and city’s Drug Investigation Units executed a search warrant at 109 Pleasant Ridge Rd, bldg. 10 Apt. 1003, LaFollette.
Shirley Jean Holben, age 73 of LaFollette
Shirley Jean Holben, age 73 of LaFollette, departed this life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Cumberland Village Nursing Home. She was born on September 15, 1949 to the late Leonard and Eleanor (Wagner) Willis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Frederick Holben...
Valley View Elementary School’s Book Blast raises nearly $30,000
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Valley View Elementary School participated in a Book Blast literacy initiative with the goal to raise funds and “get as many new, age appropriate books as possible into the hands of our students,” according to Valley View School Librarian Angie Crutchfield. This effort paid off with nearly $30,000 raised and a treasure trove of more than 2,000 books purchased and put into student’s hands. On Thursday morning, the 2,207 books were distributed at a pirate themed event at the school.
Jay Carroll, age 68, of LaFollette
Jay Carroll, age 68, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was of the Baptist Faith. Preceded in death by parents: Jasper and Ollie Phillips Carroll, sister: Josie Carter, brothers: Donnie, Bobby and Ronnie Carroll. Son: William and wife Jillian Carroll. Daughter: Eva Michelle Marcum. Grandchildren: Reece Carroll,...
Overbey speaks at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Honorable Doug Overbey was Tuesday’s guest speaker at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon at the LaFollette United Methodist Church. He was introduced by Rotarian Shirley Fox-Rogers. It was his third time speaking at Rotary. Overbey formerly served as United States Attorney...
Owls release basketball schedule
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Coach Ken Weaver dropped off a copy of the La Follette Owls basketball schedule, and here it is for you to see and print. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/05/2022-6AM)
