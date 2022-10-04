Is the Pandemic over? And if so, why are people still getting sick, and what should I do today and tomorrow about masking, vaccines, isolation and living life?. Ok. First the local Covid news, which, for Rhode Island, is pretty darn good. We are most of the way through BA.5. Hospitalizations went up 50 percent but from a reasonably low baseline and have started to drop again, and deaths haven’t jumped (yet though, remember deaths lag hospitalizations by a few weeks, so we could still see a few more.) Better than that, there have been about 15 deaths in August and between 20 and 25 in October (still 15 and 25 too high but about the mortality rate of seasonal flu) – and the death rate in Rhode Island for the last month is one of the lowest in the US, which is a huge change for us. (Our death rate since the beginning of the pandemic is still quite high, so don’t believe any politician who wants to take credit for where we are now. Those politicians bear the responsibility for our high death rate because they pandered instead of led, and decided in the process that the economy was more important than human lives.)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO