rinewstoday.com
RI nonprofits can apply for grants in hunger, housing, and behavioral health TODAY
Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and the Rhode Island Foundation will announce a new $20 million grant program to help Rhode Islanders with housing, hunger and behavioral health in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The Rhode Island...
Child Tax Credit: Rhode Island Is Sending You $250 Per Child
Some residents of Rhode Island will be getting payments from the state government in the form of Child Tax Rebates that pay families up to of $250 per child for up to three children. SNAP for Seniors:...
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: PLDO’s Matthew A. Lopes Jr. receives criminal justice system award
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Principal Matthew A. Lopes Jr. Honored with Justice Assistance’s 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award. Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced that Matthew “Matty” A. Lopes Jr., a principal and founding member of the law firm, was selected to receive a 2022 Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award by Justice Assistance, a nonprofit organization that has been in the vanguard of providing criminal justice services and improvements to the Rhode Island community since 1978. Matty will be presented the award at a ceremony on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Marriott in Providence.
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Islanders see 47% increase in their electricity bills
Following a public comment session on Sept. 23, the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved a 47% increase in residential electricity bills proposed by Rhode Island Energy for this winter. The rate increase, which will also affect business’s bills, went into effect October 1. Residents and activists in Rhode Island...
rinewstoday.com
Miles apart on Homeless issue. Protest – and Celebration of Housing – both TODAY, 10am
As a “celebration” is taking place at 10am at Crossroads, over the $5 million more dollars invested into the homeless cause, a protest will be starting just a short distance away to demand more be done and a state of emergency declared on the homeless issue. Governor McKee...
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
rinewstoday.com
Joe declares victory over Mother Nature: Covid Report, September 2022 – Michael Fine
Is the Pandemic over? And if so, why are people still getting sick, and what should I do today and tomorrow about masking, vaccines, isolation and living life?. Ok. First the local Covid news, which, for Rhode Island, is pretty darn good. We are most of the way through BA.5. Hospitalizations went up 50 percent but from a reasonably low baseline and have started to drop again, and deaths haven’t jumped (yet though, remember deaths lag hospitalizations by a few weeks, so we could still see a few more.) Better than that, there have been about 15 deaths in August and between 20 and 25 in October (still 15 and 25 too high but about the mortality rate of seasonal flu) – and the death rate in Rhode Island for the last month is one of the lowest in the US, which is a huge change for us. (Our death rate since the beginning of the pandemic is still quite high, so don’t believe any politician who wants to take credit for where we are now. Those politicians bear the responsibility for our high death rate because they pandered instead of led, and decided in the process that the economy was more important than human lives.)
ABC6.com
Child tax credit payments to go out to Rhode Island families
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Child tax credit payments are set to start going out to eligible Rhode Island families on Monday. In August, Gov. Dan McKee announced the tax rebates, which offers $250 per child, for families with up to three kids. The governor said surplus dollars from last...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
ecori.org
Historic Cemeteries Could See Grave Impacts of Climate Change in the Ocean State
The Ocean State's historic cemeteries are at risk as the effects of climate change on the weather ramp up. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Climate change is impacting almost every aspect of people’s lives … and deaths. From melting permafrost to frequent forest fires to flooding – as weather gets more extreme, so does its effects on burial grounds around the world.
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
momcollective.com
Foster Care: An Interview with The Village RI
Have you ever thought about foster care? Have you wondered what it’s like, or if you might make a good foster parent for a child in need?. There are over 1,100 licensed foster families in Rhode Island caring for over 1,200 children in our state’s foster care system. These ordinary families fulfill an extraordinary need, acting as anchors of compassion and support for our state’s most vulnerable children. Kelley Fluette has been a foster parent for 18 years. She is also the biological mom of four, the adoptive mom of two, and currently co-leads training sessions for prospective foster families. In 2016 she became one of the founders of ‘The Village;’ RI’s only foster support organization that is both founded and governed by foster and adoptive families. She talked to us about her own experience as a foster parent, fostering in RI, and how the wider community plays an important role in supporting foster families.
GoLocalProv
Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Alleges Illegal Foreclosures in RI
A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a third-party mortgage servicer acted illegally when it foreclosed on multiple properties in Rhode Island. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of 11 plaintiffs who owned homes across the state, claims that defendant Caliber Home Loans “failed to obtain a third party servicing license” and was not permitted by law to “act on behalf of Defendant U.S. Bank in order to notice, publish, and invoke the statutory power of sale” on the plaintiff’s properties.
Scrubs Magazine
Providence Hospital System Reverses Aggressive Collections Tactic. Refunds 700 Patients.
One of the largest non-profit hospitals in the U.S. has been caught using aggressive debt collection tactics to get money from patients who never should’ve been charged for healthcare services. Providence Hospital System has now agreed to refund some 700 low-income patients who were charged for care that should’ve been free.
ABC6.com
RIPTA announces service changes for Columbus Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced services changes for Columbus Day. In a release, RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo Perry said that buses will be running on a holiday schedule Monday, Oct. 10. All RIPTA offices, except for the Newport Transportation Center, will also be...
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
GoLocalProv
Shortage of Bus Drivers Is Just the Beginning, RI’s Job Market Is a Mess
The implications of the new order of the state of Rhode Island’s workforce is having a bigger impact than if your entree comes out cold. Rhode Island's restaurants are down 3,000 workers. The state's hospitals combined have thousands of vacancies and are losing tens of millions a quarter due in part to overtime costs. Overall, the state’s workforce is 8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
whatsupnewp.com
Kalus cancels What’sUpNewp interview, doesn’t respond to requests to reschedule￼
When the Communications Director for GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus asked What’sUpNewp if we could schedule Kalus for a WUN videocast we were anxious to comply. The request came shortly before the primary election, and we said we wanted to schedule the videocast after the primary, focusing our immediate coverage on what was a very spirited Democratic gubernatorial primary race.
rhodycigar.com
Rhode Island TV broadcaster takes new role as URI professor
Coit is teaching Introduction to Broadcasting in his first semester in the role. PHOTO CREDIT: abc6.com. After working at Boston 25 News after graduating from Emerson College in 2011, Nick Coit would find himself in February of 2014 beginning his journey at ABC 6 in Rhode Island. “There’s been a...
