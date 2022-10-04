Read full article on original website
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices
These stocks are bound to recover once sentiment changes.
7 Big Dividend Stocks Wall Street Hates That Investors Should Love Now
These are seven great companies that Wall Street for one reason or another just does not like. Yet, their big and dependable dividends and solid positions in their respective sectors make them very attractive for long-term growth and income investors.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly six decades.
Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500
The S&P 500's 2nd-quarter earnings per share is set to drop 10% thanks to Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline. S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P...
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Taking some inspiration from one of history's greatest investors could help you beat the market.
Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Above 5%
A high-yield payout that increases every year could attract bear market investments.
