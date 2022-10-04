ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Warren Buffett
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
#Linus Stocks#Oil Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Linus Investment#Business Personal Finance#Chevron#Occidental
Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

The S&P 500's 2nd-quarter earnings per share is set to drop 10% thanks to Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline. S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P...
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
