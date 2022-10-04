ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Study suggests the heart benefits from coffee — but the preparation method matters

By Troy Farah
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Wrst_0iLByPJG00

Don't talk to me till I've had my morning heart medication.

It may sound weird, but there's something about coffee that seems to boost heart health — and certain types of coffee seem to be better than others. New research in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology analyzed a large database of coffee drinkers and found that people who drank around 2 to 3 cups per day had better cardiovascular health than controls.

Coffee is the most widely used drug on the planet, enticing people with its cognitive-enhancing abilities since at least the 15th century. But it's much more than its principal ingredient, caffeine. The brew also contains dozens of other chemicals, including cafestol and kahweol, which can have biological effects on the body, just like drugs. But when it comes to coffee and the heart, research has been conflicting and inconclusive whether it helps or harms cardiovascular health.

"The relationship between coffee drinking and cardiovascular disease has been controversial," researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported in 2019. "However, most follow-up studies did not have direct evidence that coffee can cause cardiovascular disease."

Caffeine has vasoconstrictor properties, meaning it causes blood vessels to squeeze together, which can briefly raise heart rate. But this effect is typically minimal, and in many cases, the opposite is seen: caffeine vasodilates or causes the blood vessels to relax and widen. (Fun fact: this is why coffee seems to help you poop.) Because caffeine works on so many different parts of the body, its behavior can be somewhat complex.

Regardless of caffeine's effect on blood pressure, some health experts have warned against using it, especially in people with cardiovascular diseases. To better understand this relationship, a team of Australian researchers looked at nearly 450,000 patients in the UK Biobank data set, a long-term study that has been following patients since 2006. Participants were surveyed about their coffee use, including frequency and what type of coffee they consume: ground, instant or decaf. More than 100,000 non-coffee drinkers were included as controls.

The database also includes other health information, such as patients' heart health. Patients were screened for cardiovascular disease (including coronary heart disease, congestive cardiac failure and stroke), arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats, and death from any cause.

They researchers found that no matter what kind of coffee people drank, even decaf, it significantly reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, arrythmias and death compared to controls. While around 28,000 participants (6 percent) died during long-term follow-up, including 4,400 (1 percent) from cardiovascular causes, that effect was greatly reduced when coffee was added to the mix.

"A significant reduction in all-cause mortality was associated with coffee consumption up to 5 cups/day, with the greatest effect seen with 2–3 cups/day," the authors reported. "Ground and instant but not decaffeinated coffee consumption were associated with a significantly lower risk of incident arrhythmias."

In other words, this suggests caffeine can have a protective effect on the heart; interestingly, decaf was less likely to reduce irregular heartbeats. This effect was diminished however, once the number of cups per day reached a certain point. But decaf was linked to some benefit as well, leading the authors to conclude that other compounds in the brew can have beneficial effects on cardiovascular health.

Because this research includes a large sample size following participants for more than 10 years, it's a strong indicator that there's something real happening here. But while there are some prevailing theories as to how coffee can influence bodily health, it still hasn't been proven how the compounds in a cup of java work on the heart.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

One thing that makes this study unique is it breaks down coffee usage into subtypes. Given how broad a category coffee encompasses — including everything from espresso shots to cold brew to decaf to a sugary mocha — this lends more weight to the results.

There are some limitations to this research, such as the survey data being self-reported and that it only allowed participants to choose one type of preferred coffee. Some folks may switch between instant, ground or decaf. The researchers also assumed their coffee habit didn't change in the decade since they first answered questions about their use.

Because it relies on data from the U.K., the study mostly includes white people and most participants were older than 50. Other dietary factors may influence these results as well, but the researchers tried to control for comorbidities, such as diabetes or smoking.

Coffee may have some beneficial properties, but not everything in it is considered safe. Acrylamide and furan are two compounds commonly found in coffee that are produced when the beans are roasted. Both have been linked to health problems, including cancer. However, these compounds occur at very low levels, so experts at the Food and Drug Administration have claimed "consuming coffee poses no significant risk of cancer." Still, it's an indication that coffee isn't entirely made of beneficial ingredients.

It's important to note this U.K. study wasn't conducted by anyone with ties to the coffee industry, which generates around $433 billion per year. Globally, there are nearly 35,000 Starbucks stores alone and there's no sign of slowing demand. Coffee isn't just something people love, it's something many humans can't live without. Maybe that can now be taken literally as well as figuratively.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
shefinds

These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say

As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Coffee#Coffee Beans#Heart Failure#Heart Health#Drugs#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#Linus Heart Disease#General Health#Diseases
studyfinds.org

Drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee each day (even decaf) could help you live longer

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Coffee drinkers, rejoice! A new study has found a new reason to order that second or third cup — it could help you live a longer life. Researchers in Australia have discovered that consuming two to three cups of coffee each day lowers heart disease risk and the risk of death from all causes. The findings applied to a wide range of coffee varieties, including instant, ground, and decaffeinated coffee.
DRINKS
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
SKIN CARE
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
WEIGHT LOSS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
19K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy