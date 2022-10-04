Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Marching Band Season Resumes for Local Bands at Valleyfest
Area high school marching bands are continuing their competitive seasons this Saturday. Valleyfest returns during the morning and early afternoon in West Des Moines, and will feature Knoxville at 8:30 a.m. and Indianola at 11:45 a.m. The annual Valleyfest Showdown performances continue in the late afternoon and evening, and features the Pella Marching Dutch at 9:45 p.m. — who placed 3rd overall and 1st in Class B in 2021 at the same show. Click here for the full schedule.
kniakrls.com
Indianola and Knoxville Marching Bands Head to Valleyfest, Indianola Hosting Sounds at the Stadium
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band is performing twice tomorrow, a competition at the 43rd annual Valleyfest at West Des Moines Valley High School, and again later in the evening at the Indianola Stadium for the Sounds at the Stadium event. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News Sounds at...
kniakrls.com
Pella Fire Department Breakfast Returns Saturday
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities — and also will include details and photos of the new incoming Pella City Fire Truck. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck.
kniakrls.com
Feed the Farmer Set for Saturday
The Marion County Feed the Farmer event is slated for October 8th and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. that day when the meals will be delivered. It’s an event where a meal will be delivered to a farmer or group. A meal will be delivered to the field. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and water will be served.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
kniakrls.com
Central Colege Hosting Several Performances This Month
Central College’s music and theater programs will showcase five events in October. As a new addition to Homecoming festivities, the musical theatre program welcomes the public to a production of the musical comedy, “Lend Me a Tenor,” 7 p.m. on today through Saturday, in Kruidenier Center Theatre. C.D. Adamson, associate professor of theatre, will direct the production.
kniakrls.com
Pride of Indianola Marching Band Performing Twice Saturday
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band is performing twice this Saturday, a competition at the 43rd annual Valleyfest at West Des Moines Valley High School, and again later in the evening at the Indianola Stadium for the Sounds at the Stadium event. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News Sounds...
kniakrls.com
A Busy October at the Knoxville Public Library
Here is the calendar for October at the Knoxville Public Library. The Friends of the Library will have a book sale on Oct. 21st and 22nd. The State Historical Society of Iowa will be bringing a mobile museum to Knoxville. It will be located at the parking lot across from the library and will be here from Oct. 21st through the 26th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Girls Night Out Will be Thursday in Knoxville
Girls Night Out is an event to honor women and bring awareness to cancer as well as other women’s health issues. The event is being put on by the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Girls Night Out will be held tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Fire Department sets Open House
The Knoxville Fire Department will be hosting an Open House Wednesday, October 12th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire station. The event is to promote fire prevention, to let visitors tour the fire station and tour of the apparatus. There will also be a free will chili donation....
kniakrls.com
Pierce’s Pumpkin Patch is Saturday and Sunday
The 39th Annual Pierce’s Pumpkin Patch Festival is slated for October 8th and 9th at Joy and John Pierce’s Farm located 11.5 miles south of Knoxville on Highway 14. There is no admission for the festival. The Pierce family has been selling pumpkins for 42 years. Hours for...
kniakrls.com
Tammy Humes Receives Quarterly DAISY Award
Pella Regional Health Center announced that Tammy Humes in the Call Center, is the recipient of the Quarterly DAISY Awards. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming this weekend. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive. Hear more on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
DeYarman Ford Hosting Grand Opening of New Showroom
DeYarman Ford in Indianola is celebrating the grand opening of their new showroom on Thursday, inviting the public for a social hour, ribbon cutting, and networking opportunities. The event begins at 4pm with a social hour, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication with remarks from the owners and...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Library Event This Weekend
Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer previews “Reading is Out of This World!,” which is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 this Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS |...
kniakrls.com
Cody L. Meyer
Cody L. Meyer, 34, of Indianola, passed away of unknown reasons on Sunday October 2nd. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday October 9nd, at the Aurelia Golf Course and another gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th at 304 S Kenwood in Indianola. Memorials may be sent to Overton Funeral Home and given in Cody’s name to the Indianola Fire Department and EMT’s or the American Diabetes Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday in Knoxville
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Amy Vroegh is heading up the event. Vroegh says with the road diet the Scoop the Loop may be backed up, but says we just need to roll with the punches. The route for Scoop the Loop will be...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk boys place 2nd, girls 20th at Fort Dodge Cross Country Invite
Seniors Donovan Card, Jack Brown and Breelie Mauro each placed in the top 20 Thursday as the Norwalk boys finished second and the girls were 20th at the Fort Dodge Cross Country Invitational. The meet was held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course – longtime site of the State Cross Country Championships – and featured a field of 27 boys teams and 24 girls teams.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Register to Vote for Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Individuals need to register...
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Changes for Police Department Leadership
The Indianola City Council approved several changes to policies regarding Indianola Police Department leadership at their meeting Monday, including a change in the uniform policy and sick leave policy. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News what he found during his search for a new police chief, was there was a discrepancy in policies for department leadership and union officers.
Comments / 0