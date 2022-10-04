Oct. 3 declared Lenny Wilkens Day

SEATTLE — Former SuperSonics player, coach and NBA Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens was honored as Mayor Bruce Harrell proclaimed Oct. 3 Lenny Wilkens Day.

City leaders came together to pay tribute to Wilkens ahead of the NBA’s return for a night at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Wilkens coached in the NBA for 36 years, 11 of those years with the SuperSonics.

In addition, for having a day named after him, last year he received a one-of-a-kind gift for his 84th birthday.

Wilkens joined former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and others at the Seattle Center for the official unveiling of “Lenny Wilkens Way” at First Avenue North and Thomas Street.

Wilkens had called it an incredible honor.

He paved the way for many people in the world of sports.

