International Business Times

K-Pop Star Rain's Net Worth: How Rich Is Kim Tae Hee's Husband?

K-Pop sensation Jung Ji-Hoon, popularly known as Rain, is the latest South Korean celebrity whose marriage has been rocked by cheating rumors. However, his agency, Rain Company, has refuted the same, threatening strict action against "ridiculous" rumors. The hearsay began earlier this week after a magazine published a blind article...
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
International Business Times

Tia Mowry Announces Split With Cory Hardrict, Ends 14 Years Of Marriage

Tia Mowry filed for divorce to end her 14 years of marriage with her husband, actor Cory Hardrict. The actress shared that they are going to maintain their friendship in order to co-parent their children. The 44-year-old actress shared a black and white photo of her and Hardrict together Tuesday...
International Business Times

Kim Kardashian Explains How Pete Davidson Wins The Hearts Of 'Hot Girls'

Kim Kardashian opened up about her now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson's charm in the most recent episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." On Thursday's episode, the 41-year-old Skims founder, who dated Davidson for nine months before they called it quits, shared her theory on why many "hot girls" have fallen for the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum.
International Business Times

Gisele Bundchen 'Steering The Divorce,' Tom Brady 'Feels Very Hurt': Report

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly the one who initiated divorce proceedings amid her marital woes with NFL superstar husband Tom Brady. Bundchen, 42, and Brady, 45, have been making headlines for weeks over their marriage crisis. Earlier this week, Page Six reported that both have retained divorce lawyers and are allegedly looking at dividing their multimillion-dollar assets.
International Business Times

Prince Harry's Memoir Making Royals 'Hugely Nervous' Like A 'Time Bomb': Report

Prince Harry could not amend his upcoming memoir unless he makes it "nastier," according to a royal biographer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly stalling their Netflix documentary and Prince Harry's book. Prince William's brother's memoir is making the royals "hugely nervous," like it's a "time bomb," Page Six reported.
BuzzFeed

If You Have Ever Been In A Toxic Relationship, You Will Immediately Know These 5 Red Flags An Expert Says To Look Out For

Speaking about toxic relationships, expert Sabrina Alexis Bendory said, "You may feel a great deal of shame — there is a part of you that feels shame for being in this situation, but you rationalize it away because it’s painful to accept that you are being mistreated. Maybe you tell yourself it’s not so bad or you’re just being dramatic. Maybe the problem is actually you and you need to solve it, and on and on."
International Business Times

DOGE Creator Says Musk Purchasing Twitter A 'Win-Win,' Deleting The Platform A 'Great Idea'

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk made headlines once again when he shared his revived interest to purchase Twitter. Following the announcement, one of the creators of the popular dog-themed meme coin DOGE commented that the tech billionaire's decision is a "win-win." Billy Markus, who goes by name Sibetoshi Nakamoto...
