Indianola City Council Approves Changes for Police Department Leadership
The Indianola City Council approved several changes to policies regarding Indianola Police Department leadership at their meeting Monday, including a change in the uniform policy and sick leave policy. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News what he found during his search for a new police chief, was there was a discrepancy in policies for department leadership and union officers.
Indianola City Council Approves Hometown Pride Working With County ARPA Funds
The Indianola City Council gave approval for Hometown Pride to use American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to Warren County, in order to resurface a parking lot. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News Hometown Pride is trying to create a better connectivity between Simpson College and the downtown square, called the Wonder on Buxton project, and this is part of that.
Indianola City Council Approves Pursuit of Abandoned Property
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Monday night, and approved a resolution allowing the City Attorney to petition for the title to the abandoned property at 701 West Boston Avenue. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the house is empty, and was a safety risk and a harm to surrounding property values.
Good Working Relationship with City Departments Key for Chief Brian Sher
Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher was sworn in at the Indianola City Council meeting Monday, who was selected after serving as Interim Chief for 15 months. Chief Sher said in his speech to the council, that he will be emphasizing the serve portion of the “Protect and Serve” motto for the department in dealing with the public, and he plans to continue a strong partnership with other city departments to make sure projects are run as efficiently as possible.
Dixie Gebhardt House Update
Glenn Lyons, Knoxville Economic Development Director, gave an update on the Dixie Gebhardt House at the Knoxville City Council Meeting October 3rd. Lyons said two groups have submitted interest in the facility. The Knoxville Public Library has also submitted interest in obtaining the site and turning it into a park. Lyons will be meeting with the interested parties and he expects discussion to take place at the next city council meeting October 17th.
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
Marion County Register to Vote for Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Individuals need to register...
Knoxville Fire Department Starts Explorer Program
The Knoxville Fire Department is preparing for Fire Prevention Week October 9th through the 15th. There will be an Open House at the Fire Department Wednesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The event is to promote fire prevention, to let visitors tour the fire station and get a tour of the apparatus.
Knoxville Fire Department sets Open House
The Knoxville Fire Department will be hosting an Open House Wednesday, October 12th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire station. The event is to promote fire prevention, to let visitors tour the fire station and tour of the apparatus. There will also be a free will chili donation....
Pella Fire Department Breakfast Returns Saturday
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities — and also will include details and photos of the new incoming Pella City Fire Truck. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck.
Let’s Talk Pella – Crossroads of Pella Coat Drive
Chris Allen, Julie Johnson, and Raelynn Schroeder with Crossroads of Pella discuss new events coming to support the annual coat drive. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
A Busy October at the Knoxville Public Library
Here is the calendar for October at the Knoxville Public Library. The Friends of the Library will have a book sale on Oct. 21st and 22nd. The State Historical Society of Iowa will be bringing a mobile museum to Knoxville. It will be located at the parking lot across from the library and will be here from Oct. 21st through the 26th.
DeYarman Ford Hosting Grand Opening of New Showroom
DeYarman Ford in Indianola is celebrating the grand opening of their new showroom on Thursday, inviting the public for a social hour, ribbon cutting, and networking opportunities. The event begins at 4pm with a social hour, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication with remarks from the owners and...
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming this weekend. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive. Hear more on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Clarke “Bill” Weeks
Services for Clarke “Bill” Weeks, 79 of Indianola, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to services from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Private family burial will be in the Chariton Cemetery, Chariton, IA. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Indianola Police Department Seeks Missing Juvenile
The Indianola Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old Troy Dennis Howe of Indianola. Anyone with information of his location or current welfare, please contact us at 515-961-9400.
Tammy Humes Receives Quarterly DAISY Award
Pella Regional Health Center announced that Tammy Humes in the Call Center, is the recipient of the Quarterly DAISY Awards. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
Feed the Farmer Set for Saturday
The Marion County Feed the Farmer event is slated for October 8th and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. that day when the meals will be delivered. It’s an event where a meal will be delivered to a farmer or group. A meal will be delivered to the field. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and water will be served.
Marching Band Season Resumes for Local Bands at Valleyfest
Area high school marching bands are continuing their competitive seasons this Saturday. Valleyfest returns during the morning and early afternoon in West Des Moines, and will feature Knoxville at 8:30 a.m. and Indianola at 11:45 a.m. The annual Valleyfest Showdown performances continue in the late afternoon and evening, and features the Pella Marching Dutch at 9:45 p.m. — who placed 3rd overall and 1st in Class B in 2021 at the same show. Click here for the full schedule.
