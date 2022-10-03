Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The Start of a New Era Here In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Downtown Boutique Shopping is Where It's AtCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Most Adorable Pumpkin Patch in Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
‘Puppets in the Park’ returns
It’s become a fall tradition in Northwest Arkansas: the annual “Puppets in the Park” will take place on Sunday. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Jo Ann Kaminsky to learn more about the event and where it is all happening.
Deputies fired more than a month after video surfaced of violent arrest in Arkansas
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies have been fired over a month after an investigation was opened into a violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas. According to an administrative assistant with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, deputy Zack King and corporal Levi White were both terminated from the department "maybe a week or so ago," but could not give an exact date.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
Fayetteville man pleads not guilty to capital murder charge
A Fayetteville man has entered a not guilty plea to a capital murder charge following a fatal shooting last month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Final First Thursday and more
ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. Cancer treatment, screenings increasing survival …. The American Association for Cancer Research recently published a study that shows cancer death rates are declining across the United States. Highlands Oncology confirms that the same can be said for the state of Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Paving the way for female filmmakers
DACA recipients’ future still in limbo after ruling. DACA recipients' future still in limbo after ruling. Students held rallies, resource fairs and walkouts at 44 universities, colleges and high schools in 25 states, including here in Arkansas on Thursday. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville was on of those schools.
nwahomepage.com
Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale
DACA recipients’ future still in limbo after ruling. DACA recipients' future still in limbo after ruling. Students held rallies, resource fairs and walkouts at 44 universities, colleges and high schools in 25 states, including here in Arkansas on Thursday. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville was on of those schools.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma
ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
Rash of breaking-and-entering cases continues in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police reported that an increased volume of breaking-and-entering calls in the city continues.
clayconews.com
SEMI-TRUCK CRASH ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON CLAIMS LIFE OF FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS RESIDENT
LANE COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 58 near milepost 60. Thre preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by...
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game. Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview …. Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game. KNWA Today: Strut Your Mutt. Question of the Day 10/6. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game. Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg …. Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game. KNWA Today: Strut Your Mutt. Question of the Day 10/6. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …. Local...
nwahomepage.com
Cancer survivor publishes calendar workbook
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For many, raising awareness is more than a task for the 31 days of October… it’s year-round. Watch as local survivor Kerri Besse joins Good Day NWA to share her journey and how publishing a calendar workbook helped her. An Evening of...
KHBS
Crawford Co. Sheriff's Department investigating death of man found shot inside home
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway into the death of Jerry Wiley, 76, after first responders were called to his home on Monday, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Crawford County first responders and deputies were called to a home on Sunny Slope Drive, near Kibler, for...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman talks Bumper Pool breaking tackles record
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool needs 14 tackles to break the all-time tackles record at Arkansas currently held by Tony Bua with 408. Pool commented on what breaking the record would mean to him on Tuesday. Sam Pittman also talked about it on Wednesday. “Football is such a physical...
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
KTUL
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
OK man killed in motorcycle crash near Devil’s Den
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Devil's Den State Park on October 3.
Comments / 0