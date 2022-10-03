ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

nwahomepage.com

‘Puppets in the Park’ returns

It’s become a fall tradition in Northwest Arkansas: the annual “Puppets in the Park” will take place on Sunday. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Jo Ann Kaminsky to learn more about the event and where it is all happening.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Deputies fired more than a month after video surfaced of violent arrest in Arkansas

MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies have been fired over a month after an investigation was opened into a violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas. According to an administrative assistant with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, deputy Zack King and corporal Levi White were both terminated from the department "maybe a week or so ago," but could not give an exact date.
MULBERRY, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Final First Thursday and more

ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. Cancer treatment, screenings increasing survival …. The American Association for Cancer Research recently published a study that shows cancer death rates are declining across the United States. Highlands Oncology confirms that the same can be said for the state of Arkansas.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Paving the way for female filmmakers

DACA recipients’ future still in limbo after ruling. DACA recipients' future still in limbo after ruling. Students held rallies, resource fairs and walkouts at 44 universities, colleges and high schools in 25 states, including here in Arkansas on Thursday. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville was on of those schools.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale

DACA recipients’ future still in limbo after ruling. DACA recipients' future still in limbo after ruling. Students held rallies, resource fairs and walkouts at 44 universities, colleges and high schools in 25 states, including here in Arkansas on Thursday. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville was on of those schools.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
ALMA, AR
nwahomepage.com

Cancer survivor publishes calendar workbook

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For many, raising awareness is more than a task for the 31 days of October… it’s year-round. Watch as local survivor Kerri Besse joins Good Day NWA to share her journey and how publishing a calendar workbook helped her. An Evening of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman talks Bumper Pool breaking tackles record

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool needs 14 tackles to break the all-time tackles record at Arkansas currently held by Tony Bua with 408. Pool commented on what breaking the record would mean to him on Tuesday. Sam Pittman also talked about it on Wednesday. “Football is such a physical...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTUL

Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
TULSA, OK

