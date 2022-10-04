Read full article on original website
KTUL
Police locate missing Adair County woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Westville Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman. Police say Ashley Tanner was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. on Williams Avenue in Westville, Okla. She was wearing a peach colored hoodie and jeans. Tanner's family has been unable to contact her and...
Arrest warrant issued for 16 year old connected to deadly shooting at McLain
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to last week’s deadly shooting at McLain High School. Police are searching for 16-year-old Niavien Golden. He faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. Investigators say a...
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
KTUL
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
KHBS
Crawford Co. Sheriff's Department investigating death of man found shot inside home
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway into the death of Jerry Wiley, 76, after first responders were called to his home on Monday, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Crawford County first responders and deputies were called to a home on Sunny Slope Drive, near Kibler, for...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police are investigating reports that a man beat a 14-year-old girl near Admiral and North Sheridan on Thursday. According to police, when they got to the area, the 14-year-old was uncooperative, ran away and kicked officers. Police say the juvenile also refused to identify the person accused of beating her.
Toddler In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car, TPD Investigating
Tulsa police are investigating after a young child was hit by a car in northwest Tulsa Thursday evening. According to police, the child ran out into traffic and was hit. The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative...
news9.com
Police Identify Murder Suspect In McLain Homecoming Shooting
The murder suspect in the shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game has been identified by Tulsa police. A murder warrant was issued for 16-year-old Ni'avien Lee Golden, police said. Golden is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 after a homecoming game at McLain High...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today
In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
news9.com
Wagoner County Woman Faces Charges After Shooting At 2 Hunters
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - A Wagoner County woman is facing charges after investigators said she shot at two hunters on public land, because she thought they were trespassing. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz spoke to one of the hunters who wants to make sure this doesn't happen again.
news9.com
Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake
The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
Man dead after he was hit by SUV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit by an SUV in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Officers were at the scene just east of the intersection of Pine and Mingo. They believe the man was in his 30s or 40s. Police say he was either walking in the road or crossing the street when he was hit.
KTUL
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
News On 6
Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
OK man killed in single-car crash in Leflore County
A Bokoshe, OK man that was a passenger in a single-vehicle accident was killed on October 4 in Arkoma, OK.
Police documents show man arrested for murder of nephew
TULSA, Okla. — Police documents shed light on a man who walked into a north Tulsa bar on Friday and died. An arrest report for Pascual Medrano indicates he was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Leonardo Medrano, who he called his nephew. The report identifies Leonardo...
Silver Alert issued for missing Verdigris man
Donald DeCamp was last seen around noon Monday in Verdigris wearing a t-shirt and dark-colored sweatpants. Officials were told DeCamp had left his home on E Sprucewood Dr. in his blue 2017 Buick Encore, OK tag 'GOZ087', to go pay his water bill, but he never returned.
news9.com
Agencies Investigating After Claremore Police Chase Ends In Shooting
The OSBI and FBI are investigating after Claremore officers shot a man who broke into homes, stole a car and led officers on a pursuit on Wednesday. The shooting happened on I-44 about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens saw the suspect charge at police before...
Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma
ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
