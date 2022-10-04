ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Police locate missing Adair County woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Westville Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman. Police say Ashley Tanner was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. on Williams Avenue in Westville, Okla. She was wearing a peach colored hoodie and jeans. Tanner's family has been unable to contact her and...
WESTVILLE, OK
KTUL

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porum, OK
Muskogee County, OK
Crime & Safety
Warner, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Warner, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Man Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police are investigating reports that a man beat a 14-year-old girl near Admiral and North Sheridan on Thursday. According to police, when they got to the area, the 14-year-old was uncooperative, ran away and kicked officers. Police say the juvenile also refused to identify the person accused of beating her.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Identify Murder Suspect In McLain Homecoming Shooting

The murder suspect in the shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game has been identified by Tulsa police. A murder warrant was issued for 16-year-old Ni'avien Lee Golden, police said. Golden is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 after a homecoming game at McLain High...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Porum Police
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today

In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
INOLA, OK
news9.com

Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake

The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
SKIATOOK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dead after he was hit by SUV in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit by an SUV in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Officers were at the scene just east of the intersection of Pine and Mingo. They believe the man was in his 30s or 40s. Police say he was either walking in the road or crossing the street when he was hit.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Silver Alert issued for missing Verdigris man

Donald DeCamp was last seen around noon Monday in Verdigris wearing a t-shirt and dark-colored sweatpants. Officials were told DeCamp had left his home on E Sprucewood Dr. in his blue 2017 Buick Encore, OK tag 'GOZ087', to go pay his water bill, but he never returned.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
TULSA, OK
5NEWS

Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
ALMA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy