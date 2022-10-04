Read full article on original website
Sharon Nelson
3d ago
It is so disgusting how parents don't raise their kids to be respectful Kids r spoiled little brats that wont amount to anything nowadays because they don't get disciplined like they should be !
Reply(3)
35
deborah king
3d ago
Disgusting. Hope they are happy with the way the kids are growing up. Money doesn’t buy everything as we will see later on
Reply
36
april meachem
2d ago
These children are Very Disrespectful & Rude No Home Training Just Because You Have Money Don't Act like you don't have No Common sense where Nanny/ Kim allows this disgraceful behavior Hope children turn out Be Productive Children Terror Children No Matter
Reply
13
