Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NBC Sports
Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
What will the new Broncos owners do about the situation in Denver?
A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson: “I let the team down tonight”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, after a lengthy delay following an overtime loss to the Colts, finally made his way to the podium. When he got there, he said the only thing he could have said. “It’s very simple,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson entered medical tent
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exited the Sunday loss to the Raiders with a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice. During tonight’s game, he entered the medical tent. Wilson took a hit during a return of an interception that he threw in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
Cardinals cut Maxx Williams
The Cardinals released tight end Maxx Williams on Friday, the team announced. The team is expected to make a corresponding move Saturday. Williams appeared in every game this season, seeing action on 54 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams. He does not have a reception. The Cardinals have Zach...
NBC Sports
Vikings activate Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly is back on the Vikings active roster. Connelly opened the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to recover from last season’s torn ACL. He takes the roster spot of safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound leg fracture in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.
NBC Sports
Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie “couldn’t move” after “hardest hit I’ve ever gotten”
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is currently in the concussion protocol after an injury in Sunday’s game against the Ravens that McKenzie has described in scary terms. McKenzie said on the Go Long podcast that he has never been hit that hard in his football career. “I think that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
K.J. Hamler: I could have walked in to the end zone if final pass had been thrown to me
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored...
NBC Sports
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game
As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
NBC Sports
Kyle Pitts out of Falcons practice
The Falcons are already going to be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least a few weeks while he’s on injured reserve. Now one of their other key players is not practicing on Wednesday. According to multiple reporters on the Falcons beat, Pitts was not on the field...
NBC Sports
Charles, Turner and Washington's changing of the (right) guard
The Commanders made a switch at right guard on the third possession of their Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys, as Saahdiq Charles was inserted into the lineup and Trai Turner took a seat. Soon after, Charles forced a Cowboys defender to take a seat, too. To cap off a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NBC Sports
NFL execs wonder if 49ers needed to trade up for Lance
The 49ers’ quarterback situation between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance has proven how quickly things can change in the NFL. In less than eight months, San Francisco’s QB1 went from Garoppolo to Lance and then back to Garoppolo again. Now, with Lance out for the rest of the...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts
Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ Hamler had an absolute meltdown in the end zone. The Thursday Night Football broadcast captured the third-year...
NBC Sports
Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game
Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
Comments / 0