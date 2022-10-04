Read full article on original website
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
Deadly rainbow fentanyl: Raleigh summit held weeks before Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dealers are using bright colors to make a deadly drug look like candy. On Thursday, the troubling nationwide trend of rainbow fentanyl will be addressed at a summit in Raleigh.
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing a tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
Do you pay more each month in bills than people in other NC cities do? Here’s where you can check
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents of Cary have the highest average monthly bills in North Carolina, according to a study from a bill-paying website. The report from third-party bill-pay site doxo finds Cary residents pay an average of about $2,700 per month on housing, cars, insurance, utilities and other bills. LOOK UP YOUR CITY HERE […]
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire
KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
'It sounded like we were going to war with the United States government' | Former Oath Keepers testify at trial of founder Stewart Rhodes
WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes’ increasingly belligerent rhetoric in the wake of the 2020 election began to concern members and ultimately caused a schism in at least one state chapter, three former Oath Keepers testified Thursday at the militia founder’s ongoing seditious conspiracy trial. John Zimmerman, who served...
Tropical Storm Julia could become hurricane in Caribbean this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Julia has officially formed in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. Julia’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and the system is moving to the west at 18 mph. Hurricane forecasters expect Julia to strengthen into a minimal, Category...
Volunteers Needed for October 8 Cumberland Clean Event
From Cumberland County Solid Waste: Cumberland County Solid Waste is sponsoring a Cumberland Clean litter pickup event that will coincide with the Fayetteville Beautiful event on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Approximately 100 volunteers picked up 3,000 pounds of litter at the Cumberland Clean event...
List of new foods announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
NC lawyer: Courtroom attack I witnessed is burned into my grieving heart
NC criminal lawyer: After a violent outburst in a Durham courtroom there were no winners. Only tragedy and tears. | Opinion
Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
