Sanford, NC

cbs17

Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
AUTRYVILLE, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
WRAL

Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire

KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
KENLY, NC
cbs17

Tropical Storm Julia could become hurricane in Caribbean this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Julia has officially formed in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. Julia’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and the system is moving to the west at 18 mph. Hurricane forecasters expect Julia to strengthen into a minimal, Category...
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Volunteers Needed for October 8 Cumberland Clean Event

From Cumberland County Solid Waste: Cumberland County Solid Waste is sponsoring a Cumberland Clean litter pickup event that will coincide with the Fayetteville Beautiful event on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Approximately 100 volunteers picked up 3,000 pounds of litter at the Cumberland Clean event...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

List of new foods announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

