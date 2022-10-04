ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Going after grass carp in Lake Erie now, before it’s too late

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When a commercial fisherman pulled four grass carp out of the lower Sandusky River 10 years ago, biologists who monitor Lake Erie became suspicious. It was not unusual to find an older, solitary grass carp in the lake or in one of its tributaries, and in those cases it was generally assumed the non-native fish had escaped from a private pond, perhaps during a flood, and that it couldn’t reproduce. Only sterilized grass carp are legally allowed to be brought into Ohio, where golf courses and private landowners use them to control aquatic vegetation.
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Marker to be dedicated for sailor who washed ashore over 200 years ago, early Erie County settler

HURON – The Erie County Historical Society is dedicating a marker in the eastern part of the county, and the public is invited. More than 200 years ago, on a quiet beach in eastern Erie County, the body of a sailor washed ashore shortly after the Battle of Lake Erie. The sailor was buried at Oak Bluff Cemetery, on the property of early settler Almon Ruggles, who led the survey teams that divided the Firelands section of the Connecticut Western Reserve into townships.
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
