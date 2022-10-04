Read full article on original website
Going after grass carp in Lake Erie now, before it’s too late
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When a commercial fisherman pulled four grass carp out of the lower Sandusky River 10 years ago, biologists who monitor Lake Erie became suspicious. It was not unusual to find an older, solitary grass carp in the lake or in one of its tributaries, and in those cases it was generally assumed the non-native fish had escaped from a private pond, perhaps during a flood, and that it couldn’t reproduce. Only sterilized grass carp are legally allowed to be brought into Ohio, where golf courses and private landowners use them to control aquatic vegetation.
Northeast Ohioans own a lot of homes where Hurricane Ian did its worst: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some remote workers seeking income tax refunds from Cleveland are being asked to provide documentation they say they’ve already submitted. We’re asking readers if it’s happened to them on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast,...
Walleye fishermen still struggling on Lake Erie: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After enjoying a tremendous summer of walleye fishing all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, anglers this week are wondering where all of the walleye have gone. Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina keeps his Huron area shop open until late October so anglers have...
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Missing: Alieyanna Miller
WOOSTER, Ohio — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help to find the missing. Alieyanna Miller, 16, has been missing from Wooster since Sept. 24. Call 330-287-5750 with information.
whbc.com
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area
Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
Oh, deer! How local firefighters helped save a deer
Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Shelter animals arrive in Northeast Ohio to help with influx of displaced pets from Hurricane Ian
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — After Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind, shelters from all across the country are coming together to help clear the kennels in those hard hit cities. The goal is to make room for displaced pets, as shelters brace for...
Stinky the Fox from Medina sanctuary is finalist for America's Favorite Pet
America's favorite pet might be a fox in Ohio named Stinky. The animal is being cared for at Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
huroninsider.com
Marker to be dedicated for sailor who washed ashore over 200 years ago, early Erie County settler
HURON – The Erie County Historical Society is dedicating a marker in the eastern part of the county, and the public is invited. More than 200 years ago, on a quiet beach in eastern Erie County, the body of a sailor washed ashore shortly after the Battle of Lake Erie. The sailor was buried at Oak Bluff Cemetery, on the property of early settler Almon Ruggles, who led the survey teams that divided the Firelands section of the Connecticut Western Reserve into townships.
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
whbc.com
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
richlandsource.com
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
WLWT 5
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
Wadsworth elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
Trick or treating is an annual tradition in Wadsworth every Oct. 31, with only two exceptions. This year, the date falls on a Monday, so two ambitious elementary school girls decided to try and get it changed.
