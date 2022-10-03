Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
ewrestlingnews.com
Veer Mahaan Makes Appearance On WWE NXT, Reunites With Sanga
Veer Mahaan made an appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. In a backstage segment, Sanga was hyping up Nathan Frazer for his match against Axiom next week – which is a qualifying match for the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For AEW Battle Of The Belts IV
We’ve got three big title matches announced for this Friday night’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV event, which will air on TNT following AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Beretta. AEW TBS Championship...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Bandido Denies Ever Signing With AEW; Confirms WWE Reached Out To Him
It was reported on October 5th that luchador wrestler Bandido had reached a verbal agreement with AEW, but had not put pen to paper. However, Bandido confirmed during an interview with Mas Lucha that he has yet to sign a contract and is still in talks with the company. He also said WWE did reach out to him with an offer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More
WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Says Live TV Is Always ‘Sink Or Swim’ After Promo With MJF On Dynamite
Wheeler Yuta knew what he was getting himself into when he was involved in a promo segment with MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” the Blackpool Combat Club member said he knew he was up for a battle with the Salt of the Earth. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut Next Month
Earlier this week, Global Titans Fight Series was teasing the signing of a former champion in Ring of Honor and WWE. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to announce that Bobby Fish will be making his professional boxing debut on Sunday, November 13th at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Fish will face Boateng Prempeh at the event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Claims The New Day Were Never Booked To Surpass WWE Tag Team Record
Legendary WWE tag team, The Dudley Boyz, earned nine tag team title victories in their career. Two steps above them are The New Day, who have earned eleven tag team title victories so far. On the latest edition of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
ewrestlingnews.com
Frankie Kazarian Claims Being The Elite Is ‘A Thing Of The Past’ For Him
Frankie Kazarian claims that he is done with Being The Elite. Kazarian now competes for Impact Wrestling, and recently did an interview with Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast. During the interview, he noted that “BTE’s kind of a thing of the past for for me, at least at this point in time.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Career vs. Mask Off
Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 in a “Career vs. Mask” match on this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage will no longer be taking place. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo has been involved in a war of words with Sammy Guevara as of late. Things became heated over the weekend when Guevara called Andrade a “jobber” and a “favor hire.” Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off.” We’re working on a story about a backstage altercation that took place backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. That will be posted here shortly.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo Is “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW
As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Several People Were ‘Frustrated’ By Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument
As we previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend. This led to a physical confrontation between the two men at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. According to a report from Fightful, the interaction online...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Reacts To The Acclaimed’s Tag Team Title Win, More
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on The Acclaimed getting over as a team, the duo becoming tag-team champions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On The Acclaimed’s Tag Team...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View Event
We have the updated Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory card to pass along following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can check out the updated Bound for Glory 2022 pay-per-view lineup below:. IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne...
ewrestlingnews.com
PCO Calls Chris Jericho Winning The ROH World Title A ‘Genius Move’
PCO was a recent guest on the “Shining Wizards” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics, including joining Impact Wrestling and Honor No More. Additionally, the former Ring of Honor champion commented on Chris Jericho becoming ROH World Champion, and more. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To Bruno Sammartino, Woods/Breeze, Extreme Rules, More
WWE posted the following video today, showing a new clip from this week’s new episode of This Is Awesome. The episode will premiere on Peacock on Friday, October 7:. You can check out the latest video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel below. This episode features Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing some WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands:
Comments / 0