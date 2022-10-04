Read full article on original website
The Waste Land: A Biography of a Poem by Matthew Hollis – genesis of a masterpiece
Hollis brilliantly sifts through the tendrils of TS Eliot’s unhappiness and shows how, with help from friends, he broke through his tortured silence to create an era-defining poem. Even if you flinch at the idea of a poem demanding a biography, an exception has to be made for The...
Even Ted Hughes has fallen to the sickly cult of the twee
Churn Milk Joan, a Ted Hughes poem about a milkmaid, is not sweet. It ends, for example, with the lines: “Of her futile stumbling and screams/And awful death.” There is a bit in the middle about being torn apart by foxes. Yet here is how Hughes – the poet who could extract unsentimentality from such unpromising subjects as newborn calves and songbirds – is to be remembered in his birthplace: a twee, two-metre-high statue of a fat milk churn and two cute little foxes, in tribute to the poem. The cult of twee has come at last for Hughes.
