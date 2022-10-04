Two rare photographs of The Beatles playing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool have been discovered.The images were captured in July 1961, over a year before the band released their debut single Love Me Do.They show John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney at the microphone, with George Harrison on guitar and a partially obscured Pete Best, the group’s original drummer.Beatles historian and author Mark Lewisohn said: “Set inside Liverpool’s cramped and dank Cavern Club, these previously unseen photos capture The Beatles playing for a lunchtime or evening audience in July 1961.“Just back from Hamburg – slogging 500 stage hours in...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO