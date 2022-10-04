Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber postpones Asia tour dates due to health
Justin Bieber‘s upcoming tour dates in Asia this year have officially been postponed due to the Canadian popstar’s health condition. Concert promoter AEG Presents revealed the postponement in a social media post earlier today (October 7), announcing that the ‘Justice’ world tour dates will be rescheduled for next year “subject to venue and date availability”. With this announcement, Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour has officially ended with his performance at Rock In Rio.
France 24
Beatles' home city Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision song contest
"It's Liverpool, 13th May," said the BBC's Eurovision show presenter Graham Norton announcing the result live on television after the shortlist was whittled down to Liverpool or Glasgow. Singer Sonia Evans, who hails from Liverpool and came second for the UK in the 1993 contest, said she was "absolutely over...
Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour
For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota. The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy...
Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered
Two rare photographs of The Beatles playing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool have been discovered.The images were captured in July 1961, over a year before the band released their debut single Love Me Do.They show John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney at the microphone, with George Harrison on guitar and a partially obscured Pete Best, the group’s original drummer.Beatles historian and author Mark Lewisohn said: “Set inside Liverpool’s cramped and dank Cavern Club, these previously unseen photos capture The Beatles playing for a lunchtime or evening audience in July 1961.“Just back from Hamburg – slogging 500 stage hours in...
Iron Maiden set first dates for 2023 The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden have announced a slew of 2023 dates as part of 'The Future Past Tour'. Bruce Dickinson and co will perform songs from the metal titans' latest album, 'Senjutsu', the 1986 gem 'Somewhere In Time', and all the classics. The run includes dates in Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham,...
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
