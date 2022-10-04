Silver Alert Issued For Missing 65-Year-Old Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon.

The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) on behalf of the Porum Police Department in Muskogee County on Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins was last seen at the Armstrong bank in Warner, Oklahoma at around 6:30 on Monday.

Troopers say Wiggins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue or grey long sleeve shirt and driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala, with an Oklahoma license plate with the tag number HYL289.

According to OHP, Wiggins stands six feet tall and weighs around 350 Lbs and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Troopers say Wiggins, who suffers from early onset dementia and diabetes, was on his way to his sister's house in the Porum area, but he never arrived.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins is asked to call 911.