NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Breaks Hurdle, Why Bulls Could Aim $1,500 or Higher
Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone. Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Has Been A Hot Topic In The Crypto Community, While Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) fall
In every market crash, the same thing occurs. Instead of inflationary coins fueled by hype, investors gravitate to protocols with solid underpinnings. This month alone, the value of a new currency called Flasko has increased by 100%, and this trend appears to continue. Whales in Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM)...
NEWSBTC
ImmutableX Breaks Out Of Downtrend, Can Price Rally To $1?
IMX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery. IMX looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of IMX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle. ImmutableX (IMX)...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally
Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?
The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes. At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49...
NEWSBTC
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
NEWSBTC
Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?
Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
NEWSBTC
GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?
GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement. GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface. The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash Price: Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Prevent Losses
Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points. As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.
NEWSBTC
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?
The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Breaks Out, Can Price Hit $20?
ENS price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of the $15 region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. ENS trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of ENS aims to continue its rally as the price shows bullish strength...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Crashes To $19,600 And Takes Long Liquidity, BTC Ready For A Bounce?
Bitcoin is retracing after a rejection north of critical resistance at around $20,000 and might be gearing up for a fresh leg down into its final support level. The crypto was seeing some profits earlier this week, but any bullish momentum has been wiped out by macroeconomic forces. At the...
NEWSBTC
Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?
NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times. NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas. The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,500: Here’s Why
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum is gaining pace and recently traded above the $1,375 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
NEWSBTC
Will Ethereum or Stellar Be A Best 2023 Crypto Investment? Invest in The Hideaways Now and Win a $10,000 Prize!!
The Hideaways price is surging again to $0.06 as investors are buying HDWY tokens quickly. The team have also confirmed that the bonus has increased from 25% to 50% for a limited time only – so buy now to make the most of your investment!. The hugely popular project...
NEWSBTC
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
NEWSBTC
Coinerr (ERR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 27, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Coinerr (ERR) on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ERR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing an application called TRANZACTO for e-banking, Coinerr (ERR) makes...
NEWSBTC
IRE Token (IRE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed IRE Token (IRE) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IRE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Spreading the joy of sharing for the world, IRE...
NEWSBTC
Celsius Investors May Be Left Dismayed As CEL Drops 6.5% In Last 7 Days
To everyone’s surprise, the Celsius Network is still operating after the drama surrounding its bankruptcy in July. Alex Mashinky, the company’s CEO, quit on September 27 despite the announcement of a revival. The Securities and Exchange Commission joined the chorus of agencies that came down hard on the...
