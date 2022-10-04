Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Changes for Police Department Leadership
The Indianola City Council approved several changes to policies regarding Indianola Police Department leadership at their meeting Monday, including a change in the uniform policy and sick leave policy. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News what he found during his search for a new police chief, was there was a discrepancy in policies for department leadership and union officers.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Hometown Pride Working With County ARPA Funds
The Indianola City Council gave approval for Hometown Pride to use American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to Warren County, in order to resurface a parking lot. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News Hometown Pride is trying to create a better connectivity between Simpson College and the downtown square, called the Wonder on Buxton project, and this is part of that.
Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Fire Department sets Open House
The Knoxville Fire Department will be hosting an Open House Wednesday, October 12th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire station. The event is to promote fire prevention, to let visitors tour the fire station and tour of the apparatus. There will also be a free will chili donation....
kniakrls.com
Indianola Public Safety Open House Next Week
The annual Indianola Public Safety Open House is one week from today, in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, providing the public a chance to learn more about fire prevention and meeting public safety personnel from Indianola and Warren County. Activities include a fire safety trailer to learn about how to escape from a fire safely, a fire extinguisher demonstration, hand painting a cop car, and a drone demonstration.
kniakrls.com
Good Working Relationship with City Departments Key for Chief Brian Sher
Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher was sworn in at the Indianola City Council meeting Monday, who was selected after serving as Interim Chief for 15 months. Chief Sher said in his speech to the council, that he will be emphasizing the serve portion of the “Protect and Serve” motto for the department in dealing with the public, and he plans to continue a strong partnership with other city departments to make sure projects are run as efficiently as possible.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Pursuit of Abandoned Property
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Monday night, and approved a resolution allowing the City Attorney to petition for the title to the abandoned property at 701 West Boston Avenue. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the house is empty, and was a safety risk and a harm to surrounding property values.
kniakrls.com
Dixie Gebhardt House Update
Glenn Lyons, Knoxville Economic Development Director, gave an update on the Dixie Gebhardt House at the Knoxville City Council Meeting October 3rd. Lyons said two groups have submitted interest in the facility. The Knoxville Public Library has also submitted interest in obtaining the site and turning it into a park. Lyons will be meeting with the interested parties and he expects discussion to take place at the next city council meeting October 17th.
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Approves Agreements for Development Projects
The Pella City Council scheduled future hearings for two major ongoing development projects at their meeting Tuesday evening. A pair of public hearings were scheduled related to the Webster Park Urban Renewal Plan and new Pella Main Street Market for the November 1st regular meeting. A pair of public hearings on November 15th were also added for the Timberview Urban Renewal Plan and development agreement, and another agenda item offered the City’s support for the project for a new housing subdivision.
who13.com
Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
kniakrls.com
Pella Fire Department Breakfast Returns Saturday
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities — and also will include details and photos of the new incoming Pella City Fire Truck. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Seeks Missing Juvenile
The Indianola Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old Troy Dennis Howe of Indianola. Anyone with information of his location or current welfare, please contact us at 515-961-9400.
kniakrls.com
Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76
Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Register to Vote for Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Individuals need to register...
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Tree Maintenance Ordinances
The City of Indianola wants to remind residents of city ordinances regarding trees that abut or overhang on public property including streets, alleys, and sidewalks. Owners are responsible to make sure the lower branches are not less than eight feet above sidewalks and sixteen feet above streets and alleys, for maintaining all trees to not interfere with the vision of drivers or vehicles approaching intersections, and should be making sure trees are trimmed so they do not obstruct streetlights or traffic signs and signals.
kniakrls.com
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday in Knoxville
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Amy Vroegh is heading up the event. Vroegh says with the road diet the Scoop the Loop may be backed up, but says we just need to roll with the punches. The route for Scoop the Loop will be...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall ordered to sheriff's auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to court documents obtained by WHO Radio News, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A...
