An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities — and also will include details and photos of the new incoming Pella City Fire Truck. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO