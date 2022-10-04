The Pella City Council was presented with a change in billing related to Pella Community Ambulance at policy and planning this week. The amount all residents with private insurance could pay for a ride to a medical facility is set to increase. Previously as a non-profit organization, Pella Ambulance matched the reimbursements provided by Wellmark for all services as an in-network provider — but the city has since assumed control of the service due to financial issues, in part, compounded by the increased cost of calls not matching the money the group was getting back from all insurers, private and public, according to City Administrator Mike Nardini.

