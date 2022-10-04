Read full article on original website
Marion County Register to Vote for Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Individuals need to register...
Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76
Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
Marching Band Season Resumes for Local Bands at Valleyfest
Area high school marching bands are continuing their competitive seasons this Saturday. Valleyfest returns during the morning and early afternoon in West Des Moines, and will feature Knoxville at 8:30 a.m. and Indianola at 11:45 a.m. The annual Valleyfest Showdown performances continue in the late afternoon and evening, and features the Pella Marching Dutch at 9:45 p.m. — who placed 3rd overall and 1st in Class B in 2021 at the same show. Click here for the full schedule.
Feed the Farmer Set for Saturday
The Marion County Feed the Farmer event is slated for October 8th and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. that day when the meals will be delivered. It’s an event where a meal will be delivered to a farmer or group. A meal will be delivered to the field. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and water will be served.
Indianola City Council Approves Hometown Pride Working With County ARPA Funds
The Indianola City Council gave approval for Hometown Pride to use American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to Warren County, in order to resurface a parking lot. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News Hometown Pride is trying to create a better connectivity between Simpson College and the downtown square, called the Wonder on Buxton project, and this is part of that.
Clarke “Bill” Weeks
Services for Clarke “Bill” Weeks, 79 of Indianola, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to services from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Private family burial will be in the Chariton Cemetery, Chariton, IA. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Pella Searches for First Football Victory at Oskaloosa
Pella’s football team travels to Oskaloosa tonight still in search of its first victory of 2022. The Dutch are 0-6, but have faced the hardest schedule of the 36 teams in class 4A. It gets a little easier tonight against an Indian squad that is just 1-5. Pella coach Jay McKinstrey says that he wants it so bad for his kids to get to celebrate the thrill of victory.
Tammy Humes Receives Quarterly DAISY Award
Pella Regional Health Center announced that Tammy Humes in the Call Center, is the recipient of the Quarterly DAISY Awards. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
Indianola Football Hosts Carlisle for Senior Night, Girls Swimming Hosts Senior Night, Cross Country Squads Travel to Fort Dodge
Indianola Football Hosts Carlisle for Senior Night. A top-10 matchup will take place at Indianola Stadium tonight, as #10 Indianola hosts #8 Carlisle in district play. The Indians are coming off of their biggest win of the season last week over Norwalk, and will need to continue their run of strong play against a Carlisle team that has played a tough schedule, and already features a win against #9 Bondurant-Farrar. Head coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports the Indians will have to rely on the strength of their balanced attack to win.
Indianola Boys Golf Qualifies to State, Norwalk Just Short
The Indianola boys golf team qualified as a team to the state meet in their qualifying district in Council Bluffs Tuesday shooting a 288, while the Norwalk boys squad was just six shots away from qualifying with a 6th place finishing shooting a 308. The Indians were led by first...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Knoxville Volleyball – October 5, 2022
The second half of the season for the 4A #14 Knoxville Volleyball Squad has been productive. The Panthers stand at 19-8 on the season and have won 7/8 matches recently. Derek Cardwell talked with the two seniors Emma Dunkin, Melanie Sullivan plus Payton Horn about how things are going and what they expect in the last part of this year on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Let’s Talk Pella – Crossroads of Pella Coat Drive
Chris Allen, Julie Johnson, and Raelynn Schroeder with Crossroads of Pella discuss new events coming to support the annual coat drive. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Judi Van Hulzen
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Judi Van Hulzen, Marion County Public Health Nurse as we talk about flu and covid. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Eric Caviness
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Eric Caviness, Knoxville Street Superintendent, as we talk about his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday in Knoxville
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Amy Vroegh is heading up the event. Vroegh says with the road diet the Scoop the Loop may be backed up, but says we just need to roll with the punches. The route for Scoop the Loop will be...
Norwalk boys place 2nd, girls 20th at Fort Dodge Cross Country Invite
Seniors Donovan Card, Jack Brown and Breelie Mauro each placed in the top 20 Thursday as the Norwalk boys finished second and the girls were 20th at the Fort Dodge Cross Country Invitational. The meet was held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course – longtime site of the State Cross Country Championships – and featured a field of 27 boys teams and 24 girls teams.
Pella Ambulance Fees for Private Insurance Changes Announced
The Pella City Council was presented with a change in billing related to Pella Community Ambulance at policy and planning this week. The amount all residents with private insurance could pay for a ride to a medical facility is set to increase. Previously as a non-profit organization, Pella Ambulance matched the reimbursements provided by Wellmark for all services as an in-network provider — but the city has since assumed control of the service due to financial issues, in part, compounded by the increased cost of calls not matching the money the group was getting back from all insurers, private and public, according to City Administrator Mike Nardini.
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Des Moines in 2023, Catch Des Moines announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Principal Park on Aug. 25, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances,...
Pella Volleyball Hosting Home Tournament Saturday
WDM Valley (9th in 5A) Bondurant-Farrar (10th in 4A) The types of teams seen in this field are those Pella will be facing a lot of this final week of the year heading into the postseason — including ranked Indianola this Tuesday and several ranked foes at the Little Hawkeye Conference tournament.
Pella Fire Department Breakfast Returns Saturday
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities — and also will include details and photos of the new incoming Pella City Fire Truck. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck.
