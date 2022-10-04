ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 50: Recruiting, Team Comparison, Remaining Schedule Predictions

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 50, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! With the Orange on a bye, the guys discuss some recruiting notes, compare the 2022 Syracuse football team to the 1987 squad and predict the record for the remaining schedule. You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.
