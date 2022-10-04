Read full article on original website
Pierce’s Pumpkin Patch is Saturday and Sunday
The 39th Annual Pierce’s Pumpkin Patch Festival is slated for October 8th and 9th at Joy and John Pierce’s Farm located 11.5 miles south of Knoxville on Highway 14. There is no admission for the festival. The Pierce family has been selling pumpkins for 42 years. Hours for...
New Events Coming to Crossroads of Pella Coat Drive
Crossroads of Pella is kicking off its annual coat drive this month with two new events aimed at getting more winter gear to those in need. Chris Allen and Julie Johnson with Crossroads of Pella say a drive-up coffee and coats event will be held in the morning on Tuesday, October 18th from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. — with anyone in the community encouraged to donate any type and size of coats, gloves, hats, and boots in exchange for a cup of coffee.
Marching Band Season Resumes for Local Bands at Valleyfest
Area high school marching bands are continuing their competitive seasons this Saturday. Valleyfest returns during the morning and early afternoon in West Des Moines, and will feature Knoxville at 8:30 a.m. and Indianola at 11:45 a.m. The annual Valleyfest Showdown performances continue in the late afternoon and evening, and features the Pella Marching Dutch at 9:45 p.m. — who placed 3rd overall and 1st in Class B in 2021 at the same show. Click here for the full schedule.
IN DEPTH: 4-H Foundation
It’s National 4-H week, and it’s time to consider a donation to their foundation. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Farming and Climate Change Research Grants
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Iowa Farm Services Director Matt Russell about a round of grant funding for local farmers to assist in the fight against climate change. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Eric Caviness
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Eric Caviness, Knoxville Street Superintendent, as we talk about his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Feed the Farmer Set for Saturday
The Marion County Feed the Farmer event is slated for October 8th and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. that day when the meals will be delivered. It’s an event where a meal will be delivered to a farmer or group. A meal will be delivered to the field. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and water will be served.
Let’s Talk Pella – Crossroads of Pella Coat Drive
Chris Allen, Julie Johnson, and Raelynn Schroeder with Crossroads of Pella discuss new events coming to support the annual coat drive. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
This is National 4-H Week
4-H is the largest youth development organization in Iowa and nationwide. According to Emily Saveraid, Director of the 4-H Foundation, almost 100,000 people are involved in 4-H in the state of Iowa. This is National 4-H Week and Saveraid tells KNIA/KRLS News of the importance of the week, “The National...
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday in Knoxville
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Amy Vroegh is heading up the event. Vroegh says with the road diet the Scoop the Loop may be backed up, but says we just need to roll with the punches. The route for Scoop the Loop will be...
Widespread Frost Expected Friday, Saturday Mornings
A strong cold front sweeping through the region by this evening could mean the end of the growing season across south central Iowa to end the week. According to the National Weather Service, morning low temperatures will drop significantly into the mid-30s, with widespread frost expected Friday and Saturday morning. Also, the potential for a hard freeze is increasing for Saturday morning.
IN DEPTH: “Lend Me a Tenor”
A musical comedic farce is being performed locally this week. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with C.D. Adamson, professor of theater at Central College, and some of the cast and crew of “Lend me a Tenor. Podcast: Play in new window |...
Simpson Men’s Golf Places 11th in Central Fall Classic
The Simpson men’s golf team placed 11th in the Central Fall Classic in Iowa City over the last two days, carding a team score of 668. The Storm were led by Jack Wahman with an 82 and an 80 for a 162, and a 25th place finish, in addition to Blake Perrin with an 81 and 82 for a 163 and a 32nd place finish. The tournament wraps up the fall season for the Storm.
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Tunes and Treats Concert
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series later this month, featuring the Ducharme-Jones Duo. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Davie and Annie Ducharme-Jones are an Americana Roots-Pop duo, who perform their own songs in addition to covers of popular artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Jimi Hendrix, and Dolly Parton. The concert is sponsored by MediGold, with dessert provided by Indianola Hy-Vee, and will be Tuesday, October 25th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming this weekend. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive. Hear more on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle Beggars Nights October 30th
Beggars Night in Indianola, Norwalk, and Carlisle are scheduled for Sunday, October 30th from 6-8pm. The City of Indianola asks that all those who wish to participate in the trick or treat follow basic safety guidelines, and homeowners who wish to participate are asked to turn their outside lights on.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Larissa Van Donselaar
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today was Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Director for The Well, Knoxville, as we talk about the Well. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella Fire Department Breakfast Returns Saturday
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities — and also will include details and photos of the new incoming Pella City Fire Truck. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck.
Pella Searches for First Football Victory at Oskaloosa
Pella’s football team travels to Oskaloosa tonight still in search of its first victory of 2022. The Dutch are 0-6, but have faced the hardest schedule of the 36 teams in class 4A. It gets a little easier tonight against an Indian squad that is just 1-5. Pella coach Jay McKinstrey says that he wants it so bad for his kids to get to celebrate the thrill of victory.
