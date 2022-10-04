Read full article on original website
WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30
Sara Lee, who won WWE Tough Enough back in 2015, has passed away at the age of 30. Earlier today, Lee’s mother Terri took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had passed away. Lee, whose legal name is Sara Ann Weston, won the 2015 edition of WWE Tough...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They started brawling...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Saraya (Paige) Medically Cleared To Compete By AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 as WWE’s doctors didn’t clear her to perform in the ring as an active wrestler because of spinal stenosis. She would...
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
WWE SmackDown Results: October 7, 2022
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on October 7, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/30. Triple H says there will come a time when you think everything is finished, but that is the beginning. Welcome to the season premiere on FOX! Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown! Here comes Roman Reigns & The Bloodline. Wade Barrett joins Michael Cole on commentary.
WWE Extreme Rules News – Johnny Gargano, Liv Morgan, Dakota Kai, Rey Mysterio
WWE is currently livestreaming “The Ultimate Extreme Rules” on YouTube. The broadcast features Johnny Gargano, Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide discussing their Extreme Rules dream cards. You can check out the broadcast below:. You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Now” below....
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Event
WWE presents the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Extreme Rules Match. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs....
Breaking News – Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE
Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE. At the end of Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, “The Fiend” made his return to the company. After the Fight Pit match involving Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, a bout in which the former picked up the win, the lights went out as Riddle was making his way to the back.
The Brawling Brutes Defeat Imperium In Wild Brawl At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium were involved in a ‘Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook’ match. As expected, this was a wild brawl that featured lots of props, including a bar, wine barrels, tables, and more. In the end, the...
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
Ronda Rousey Defeats Liv Morgan To Win SmackDown Women’s Title At Extreme Rules
We have a new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The finish came when Rousey made Morgan pass out to a submission hold. This marks Rousey’s second run with...
Bray Wyatt’s Theme Song Returns To Spotify Prior To WWE Extreme Rules
Let the rumors of a Bray Wyatt return to WWE continue. WrestleVotes is reporting that Wyatt’s ‘Let Me In’ theme song has returned to Spotify prior to tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Following Wyatt’s release from WWE, the song was pulled from the popular music platform. The song also features some new cover art.
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
Becky Lynch Attended Monday’s WWE RAW
Becky Lynch has been out of action since her defeat to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July due to a separated shoulder she suffered in the match. Pwinsider reported today that “Becky Lynch was backstage at this past Monday’s Raw taping in St. Paul, Minnesota.”. At the time...
