25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
In the Suburbs: Breaking fasts we know and love at Yom Kippur
On Tuesday night at sundown, we neared the end of the 10 Days of Awe and repentance that represent our High Holy Days as we begin Kol Nidre – All Vows. Along with Kol Nidre, those of us who wish to fast will begin that ritual, which lasted through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement on Wednesday.
Maryland man extradited to Darien in Lyft driver stabbing, police say
DARIEN — A man was extradited from Maryland to Connecticut Thursday for stabbing and stealing from a Lyft driver, police said. Darien detectives traveled to Jessup, Md., and brought 28-year-old Abiola L. Shonowo to Connecticut. He was charged with first-degree robbery, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and fourth-degree larceny, Sgt. Dan Skoumbros said Friday.
Woog's World: Performances by The Doors, Animals part of Staples High's history
Staples High School’s move in 1958 from Riverside Avenue to North Avenue did more than shift over 1,000 students from a very old (1884) wooden structure, and a crowded newer (1936) one to a sparkling new campus with six buildings connected by open-air walkways (and Staples’ first-ever auditorium). It also marked the clear beginning of the modern Staples era. Westport’s high school soon became a national leader in a wide variety of areas, from curriculum and student government to music, drama and soccer.
Johnny Depp in Port Chester, Hall and Oates at Mohegan and more concerts around CT this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The temperatures might be dropping but there are plenty of chances to turn the music up around Connecticut this weekend. The neo-classic rock, Led Zeppelin-channeling band of brothers Greta Van Fleet will swing through Mohegan Sun Friday. The group...
Norwalk water emergency starts Friday. Here's what it means.
NORWALK — Beginning Friday at noon, the city will be under a water emergency, prohibiting excessive use until further notice. On average, Norwalk receives 57 inches of rain annually, according to a city statement on the emergency released Wednesday morning. As of Sept. 30, Norwalk received 30 inches of rain this year, according to the statement.
Opinion: Zoning remains on the 2022 CT ballot
Recently, on a late summer day, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, state Rep. Laura Devlin, held a press conference in Fairfield on the need to repeal 8-30g, our state’s so-called affordable housing law. He cited the law’s deficiencies and how the 32-year-old law has largely failed the individuals it set out to help.
Republican Tracy Marra running unopposed for state's 141st District representing Darien, Rowayton
DARIEN — Republican candidate Tracy Marra is running unopposed to represent the 141st district in the Connecticut House of Representatives. Marra, a Darien resident, is set to replace Representative Terrie Wood, who is stepping down after completing her seventh term as the legislative representative serving Darien and Rowayton. Marra previously worked as Wood's campaign chair during the 2020 election.
David Rafferty (opinion): What would Greenwich-style anarchy look like?
There's a quote you've likely heard, more of a proverb really, which goes something like this: "Civilization is only nine missed meals away from anarchy." Author Larry Niven used it in a book but made it three meals. Leon Trotsky said six, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley recently regaled reporters with the classic nine. The result isn't always anarchy either, sometimes its chaos, barbarism, revolution or some other prophesy of doom.
Thieves caught stealing catalytic converter, New London police say
NEW LONDON — Police say three males were caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a car early Friday. New London officers responded to the intersection of Williams Street and Chappell Street around 3:59 a.m. Friday for a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress, according to police.
Opinion: CT is transparent about its finances
Connecticut remains committed to transparency, especially when it comes to providing taxpayers accountability for state revenues and expenditures. Knowing that, I was disappointed to read Alan Calandro's recent op-ed that alleged Connecticut lacks transparency in its budget process, hides spending data from the public and government watchdogs, and spends with little to no oversight. Frankly, these claims are baseless and only distort state lawmakers' and leaders' efforts to demystify the budget process and increase transparency.
Thieves steal car in East Haven after knocking woman to ground, police say
EAST HAVEN — Police say a woman tried to fight off two men who stole her car and purse outside a town apartment complex on Wednesday. East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said the woman struggled with the men before they pushed her to the ground in the parking lot outside the Woodview Apartments in the 1200 block of North High Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Effort to recover Indigenous language also revitalizes culture, history and identity
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) When the federal government set up boarding schools in the 19th century to assimilate Native American children into American culture, one of the objectives was to get them to turn away from the use of their native languages. In recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the U.S., The Conversation turned to Daryl Baldwin, a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma who is a leader in Native American language and cultural revitalization and a member of the National Council on the Humanities, for insight into a tribal community’s efforts working with a university to help bring languages back.
Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season
Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved
Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
Police: Hartford man charged in drive-by killing of innocent bystander
HARTFORD — Local police say they have arrested a resident who killed another man in a May drive-by shooting. Jose Estrada, 23, of Hartford, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of criminal attempt at murder and reckless endangerment for fatally shooting Guillermo Gonzalez, police said. Bond was set at $2 million.
Ridgefield mourns death of 15-year-old school athlete Nia Simpson, who 'touched innumerable lives'
RIDGEFIELD — The high school community is mourning Thursday’s death of a teenage athlete who, school leaders say embodied the school’s mission to “be kind.”. Fifteen-year-old Nia Simpson, a junior at Ridgefield High School, was an integral part of the school’s community, said Principal Jacob Greenwood in an email to students and families on Friday. School and town officials have not commented on the cause of death.
