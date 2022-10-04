Read full article on original website
Widespread Frost Expected Friday, Saturday Mornings
A strong cold front sweeping through the region by this evening could mean the end of the growing season across south central Iowa to end the week. According to the National Weather Service, morning low temperatures will drop significantly into the mid-30s, with widespread frost expected Friday and Saturday morning. Also, the potential for a hard freeze is increasing for Saturday morning.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Farming and Climate Change Research Grants
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Iowa Farm Services Director Matt Russell about a round of grant funding for local farmers to assist in the fight against climate change. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
USDA Grant Program to Utilize Iowa Farmers in Climate Change Research
A grant program from the United States Department of Agriculture to assist farmers and businesses combating climate change has selected their projects, funding approximately 70 proposals with up to $2.8 billion. Iowa Farm Service Agency Director Matt Russell tells KNIA News the investment is built upon putting farmers at the...
Iowa Lawmakers to Weigh Heavy on Future of Farm Bill
With the midterm elections potentially changing the balance of power in the U.S. Capitol building, other alliances traditionally form around one of the biggest spending bills authorized by Congress every five years. Lawmakers from both parties often shed typical partisan alliances for more rural vs. urban interests for the Farm...
Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case
Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
