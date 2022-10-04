Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
PWMania
Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW
When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
Yardbarker
WWE is teasing a heel turn for a top star on Monday Night Raw
It looks like a heel turn is coming for a top WWE star. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost after Mysterio was preoccupied with Dominik at ringside. The distraction allowed Rhea Ripley to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match by himself.
wrestlingrumors.net
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantel Makes Bold Prediction About What Will Happen To Roman Reigns After He Drops WWE Titles
This year marks Dutch Mantel's 50th anniversary in pro wrestling, where he has been a wrestler, manager, booker, and producer/agent. With such a storied history, Mantel has become a sage of sports entertainment, and he recently shared some of that knowledge with Sportskeeda. Mantel believes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the road to a babyface turn, and if that happens, Mantel said the creative team needs to establish more heel characters.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star Alicia Fox is getting married
Fox worked for WWE for over a decade after training in developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before going to the main roster in 2008, where she was inserted into a main event program as she portrayed Vickie Guerrero and Edge's wedding planner. She started wrestling on...
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Says WWE Star Is Off TV Due To 'Personal Reasons'
Charlotte Flair has not been seen in a wrestling ring since she competed at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash in May, when she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match. Originally, it was believed Flair was taking time off because she was getting married to AEW's Andrade El Idolo, but he has returned to work since the wedding while she has not, leading to speculation about her future.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
ComicBook
Cathy Kelley Returning to WWE, Monday Night Raw Lead Announcer Leaving
World Wrestling Entertainment's broadcast team is undergoing significant changes. It was announced earlier today that former WWE Intercontinental Champion and NXT color commentary Wade Barrett will be moving to SmackDown to call the action alongside Michael Cole. Barrett is likely a temporary replacement for regular blue brand color man Pat McAfee, who is currently on a leave of absence as he works ESPN's College Gameday. Over on Monday Night Raw, former backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick will be paired with Corey Graves at the announce table. Down at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, Vic Joseph will now be joined by Booker T for NXT commentary.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange
As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Praises Sheamus, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Seth Rollins Tweets
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is high on Sheamus’ 2022 run in WWE. The WWE legend took to Twitter earlier this week to praise the SmackDown Superstar. He wrote,. “Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year @WWESheamus is having. Banger after banger after banger!”. The Brawling Brutes...
ewrestlingnews.com
PCO Calls Chris Jericho Winning The ROH World Title A ‘Genius Move’
PCO was a recent guest on the “Shining Wizards” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics, including joining Impact Wrestling and Honor No More. Additionally, the former Ring of Honor champion commented on Chris Jericho becoming ROH World Champion, and more. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Backstage Fight At AEW Dynamite
This may sound all too familiar as it pertains to AEW these days – but another backstage altercation took place prior to Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. According to a report from TMZ Sports, there was an “altercation” between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara. Over the weekend, things between the two men became extremely heated on social media and it came to a head prior to AEW Dynamite going on the air.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
We have some new matches that have been added to this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage following Wednesday night’s Dynamite broadcast. Most notably, two trios matchups have been added to the card. You can check out the updated lineup for AEW Rampage below:. AEW World Trios Championship:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus Added To Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
We have another big match set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. We’ll see former partners Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus face off against each other in a one-on-one matchup. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:. Billy Gunn...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ethan Page Wants To Bring The All-Atlantic Championship To His Hometown
The Firm’s Ethan Page recently sat down with ComicBook.com to discuss his future plans in AEW, including bringing the All-Atlantic Championship to his hometown. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On having his sights set on the All-Atlantic Title: “I’d love to win All-Atlantic Title...
