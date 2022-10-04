ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

NAACP hosting candidate night Thursday at C.K. Newsome Center

By Audrey Walker
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kU9th_0iLBt9yq00

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Later this week, voters in Vanderburgh County will have a chance to hear from candidates ahead of the election.

The NAACP will host a candidate night Thursday at the C.K. Newsome Center. It will run from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Those invited include candidates for sheriff and prosecutor.

There will also be a mock voting machine available for anyone who may be apprehensive about using the devices or just want to learn more about how they work.

You will also be able to register to vote at the event if you need to do so.

Election Day is November 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Vanderburgh County candidates connect with community

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – There aren’t many opportunities for candidates who are running for office to connect with local voters but an NAACP Forum held at the C K Newsome Community Center gave them the opportunity to do so. Vanderburgh County prosecutor candidate Jon a. Schaefer was in attendance and used part of his time to […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. judge executive candidates answer questions at Rooster Booster event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County judge executive candidates faced off in front of the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning. The two candidates for judge executive answered pre-submitted questions from the public. Republican candidate Charlie Castlen and Democratic candidate Bruce Kunze had two minutes each to answer questions about their views for voters.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Young Professionals to host general election forum in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Young Professionals (HCYP) is hosting the 2022 Hopkins County General Election Forum on October 18, at Mahr Park Arboretum in Barn A. Organizers say all contested candidates for the races including the City of Madisonville City Council Wards, City of Madisonville Mayor, Hopkins County Jailer, Hopkins County Magistrate […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No threat to Webster County schools

WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

BEST OF THE FEST: USI’s Sigma Tau Gamma claims best Stromboli

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 enters day four, Eyewitness News has found another food favorite winner to claim the coveted title Best of the Festival. Eyewitness News Joe Bird visited several booths on West Franklin Street boasting their stromboli as number one. But only one organization could […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville hiring more maintenance staff for parks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation continues to develop their Five-Year Master Plan. As part of it, officials say the City Council agreed to add another Parks Department maintenance team to the 2023 budget proposal. The team will include three mowing crew positions...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Vanderburgh Co#The C K Newsome Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School

HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill. Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint Energy gives to Youth First Inc.

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- CenterPoint Energy Foundation is awarding $100,000 to Youth First Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students at Delaware Elementary School and Glenwood Leadership Academy in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. The check presentation is to be held October 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Glenwood Leadership Academy. This gift from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Building Blocks enjoys first Fall Fest experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With 101 years in the books, there is a lot of tradition in the Fall Festival. But there are also those celebrating their first time on West Franklin Street. Building Blocks in Evansville, who recently changed its name, say the Fall Festival is the perfect place to get their name out […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy