ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warm Friday before weekend chill

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy the warmer-than-average temperatures while you can! A weak cold front will move through Southwest and Central Virginia Friday, bringing much cooler air for the weekend. Little moisture will be associated with the front, so rain chances are low Friday. A few stray light mountain...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

On the Farm: Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued high cost of diesel

On the Farm: Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued …. Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued high cost of diesel. Local residents react to the pardoning of federal …. The Hill City is responding with mixed feelings after President Biden’s announcement pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. Ribbon cut...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Historic homes may prove to be more resilient against floods

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Whenever historic homes get flooded, building contractors often feel compelled by government regulations to rip out the water-logged wood flooring, tear down the old plaster walls and install new, flood-resistant materials. It’s a hurried approach that’s likely to occur across southwest Florida in the wake...
FLORIDA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Rising utility costs prompt concern heading into the winter months

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Experts say the average cost of heating a home is projected to increase by 17% this winter. Groups in our area that help people who are facing utility termination are preparing for a tough year. “You know people are still recuperating from COVID or high bills that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
wfxrtv.com

Carilion hospice volunteers garden for patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Carilion Hospice now has a new program for patients. According to Sue Huntington, Volunteer Coordinator, a hospice social worker donated three community garden plots to start the Carilion Patient Garden. “So, we have hospice volunteers that tend the garden beds, plant the plants, harvest the produce...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollercoaster#Remnants Of Ian
wfxrtv.com

California university helping build biggest migrant shelter ever in Baja

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The University of California San Diego is helping build what will become the largest migrant shelter ever constructed in Northern Baja California. “No contractors, no machinery, all being done by hand,” said Teddy Cruz with UCSD’s Center for Global Justice. Cruz says...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy