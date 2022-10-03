Read full article on original website
WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30
Sara Lee, who won WWE Tough Enough back in 2015, has passed away at the age of 30. Earlier today, Lee’s mother Terri took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had passed away. Lee, whose legal name is Sara Ann Weston, won the 2015 edition of WWE Tough...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They started brawling...
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules
WWE presents the Extreme Rules event tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Extreme Rules Match. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley – Ladder...
Breaking News – Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE
Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE. At the end of Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, “The Fiend” made his return to the company. After the Fight Pit match involving Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, a bout in which the former picked up the win, the lights went out as Riddle was making his way to the back.
Watch: The Trailer For New Reality Series Featuring CJ Perry (Lana) & Dennis Rodman
Former WWE Superstar Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, will be featured in a new reality show on VH-1. The new trailer for the reboot of The Surreal Life shows not only the former wrestler, but also NBA Hall of Famer and former WCW wrestler, Dennis Rodman. The series is scheduled to debut on October 24th at 9:00 PM EST.
WWE Files Trademarks For Several Ring Names
On October 4, WWE filed for more ring name trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “B-Fab,” “Meiko Satomura,” “Nathan Frazer,” “Blair Davenport,” and “Bailey Matthews.”. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
NJPW’s ‘Night Before Rumble On 44th Street’ Event Will Be A Mystery
New Japan Pro Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that its ‘Night Before Rumble on 44th Street’ show will be a mystery event. This means there will be no matches announced in advance. NJPW ‘Night Before Rumble on 44th Street’ takes place at the Palladium in...
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Results
Here are the results for the special episode of AEW Battle Of The Belts IV airing on October 7th 16th, 2022. To avoid clashing with WWE Extreme Rules, it was scheduled to follow a live episode of Rampage. You can find the results for Rampage here: 10/7. AEW Battle Of...
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
NJPW Announces Changes To Declaration Of Power Card
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA’s continued recovery from hand, foot, and mouth disease has forced two changes to the Declaration of Power lineup as he was supposed to wrestle IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori. Ishimori will now take on Master Wato in a non-title match....
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage, Trina/AEW, More
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to hype tonight’s live episodes of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV. You can check out his tweets below:. Tickets for the November 30th AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings in Indianapolis, IN are now on sale through Ticketmaster.com.
