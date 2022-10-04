Read full article on original website
Pella Fire Department Breakfast Returns Saturday
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities — and also will include details and photos of the new incoming Pella City Fire Truck. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck.
Pierce’s Pumpkin Patch is Saturday and Sunday
The 39th Annual Pierce’s Pumpkin Patch Festival is slated for October 8th and 9th at Joy and John Pierce’s Farm located 11.5 miles south of Knoxville on Highway 14. There is no admission for the festival. The Pierce family has been selling pumpkins for 42 years. Hours for...
A Busy October at the Knoxville Public Library
Here is the calendar for October at the Knoxville Public Library. The Friends of the Library will have a book sale on Oct. 21st and 22nd. The State Historical Society of Iowa will be bringing a mobile museum to Knoxville. It will be located at the parking lot across from the library and will be here from Oct. 21st through the 26th.
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle Beggars Nights October 30th
Beggars Night in Indianola, Norwalk, and Carlisle are scheduled for Sunday, October 30th from 6-8pm. The City of Indianola asks that all those who wish to participate in the trick or treat follow basic safety guidelines, and homeowners who wish to participate are asked to turn their outside lights on.
Knoxville Fire Department Starts Explorer Program
The Knoxville Fire Department is preparing for Fire Prevention Week October 9th through the 15th. There will be an Open House at the Fire Department Wednesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The event is to promote fire prevention, to let visitors tour the fire station and get a tour of the apparatus.
Feed the Farmer Set for Saturday
The Marion County Feed the Farmer event is slated for October 8th and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. that day when the meals will be delivered. It’s an event where a meal will be delivered to a farmer or group. A meal will be delivered to the field. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and water will be served.
Indianola Public Safety Open House Next Week
The annual Indianola Public Safety Open House is one week from today, in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, providing the public a chance to learn more about fire prevention and meeting public safety personnel from Indianola and Warren County. Activities include a fire safety trailer to learn about how to escape from a fire safely, a fire extinguisher demonstration, hand painting a cop car, and a drone demonstration.
Marching Band Season Resumes for Local Bands at Valleyfest
Area high school marching bands are continuing their competitive seasons this Saturday. Valleyfest returns during the morning and early afternoon in West Des Moines, and will feature Knoxville at 8:30 a.m. and Indianola at 11:45 a.m. The annual Valleyfest Showdown performances continue in the late afternoon and evening, and features the Pella Marching Dutch at 9:45 p.m. — who placed 3rd overall and 1st in Class B in 2021 at the same show. Click here for the full schedule.
Let’s Talk Pella – Crossroads of Pella Coat Drive
Chris Allen, Julie Johnson, and Raelynn Schroeder with Crossroads of Pella discuss new events coming to support the annual coat drive. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming this weekend. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive. Hear more on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Tunes and Treats Concert
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series later this month, featuring the Ducharme-Jones Duo. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Davie and Annie Ducharme-Jones are an Americana Roots-Pop duo, who perform their own songs in addition to covers of popular artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Jimi Hendrix, and Dolly Parton. The concert is sponsored by MediGold, with dessert provided by Indianola Hy-Vee, and will be Tuesday, October 25th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Girls Night Out Will be Thursday in Knoxville
Girls Night Out is an event to honor women and bring awareness to cancer as well as other women’s health issues. The event is being put on by the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Girls Night Out will be held tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The...
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday in Knoxville
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Amy Vroegh is heading up the event. Vroegh says with the road diet the Scoop the Loop may be backed up, but says we just need to roll with the punches. The route for Scoop the Loop will be...
Pride of Indianola Marching Band Performing Twice Saturday
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band is performing twice this Saturday, a competition at the 43rd annual Valleyfest at West Des Moines Valley High School, and again later in the evening at the Indianola Stadium for the Sounds at the Stadium event. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News Sounds...
Dixie Gebhardt House Update
Glenn Lyons, Knoxville Economic Development Director, gave an update on the Dixie Gebhardt House at the Knoxville City Council Meeting October 3rd. Lyons said two groups have submitted interest in the facility. The Knoxville Public Library has also submitted interest in obtaining the site and turning it into a park. Lyons will be meeting with the interested parties and he expects discussion to take place at the next city council meeting October 17th.
Central Colege Hosting Several Performances This Month
Central College’s music and theater programs will showcase five events in October. As a new addition to Homecoming festivities, the musical theatre program welcomes the public to a production of the musical comedy, “Lend Me a Tenor,” 7 p.m. on today through Saturday, in Kruidenier Center Theatre. C.D. Adamson, associate professor of theatre, will direct the production.
Cody L. Meyer
Cody L. Meyer, 34, of Indianola, passed away of unknown reasons on Sunday October 2nd. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday October 9nd, at the Aurelia Golf Course and another gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th at 304 S Kenwood in Indianola. Memorials may be sent to Overton Funeral Home and given in Cody’s name to the Indianola Fire Department and EMT’s or the American Diabetes Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
City of Indianola Tree Maintenance Ordinances
The City of Indianola wants to remind residents of city ordinances regarding trees that abut or overhang on public property including streets, alleys, and sidewalks. Owners are responsible to make sure the lower branches are not less than eight feet above sidewalks and sixteen feet above streets and alleys, for maintaining all trees to not interfere with the vision of drivers or vehicles approaching intersections, and should be making sure trees are trimmed so they do not obstruct streetlights or traffic signs and signals.
DeYarman Ford Hosting Grand Opening of New Showroom
DeYarman Ford in Indianola is celebrating the grand opening of their new showroom on Thursday, inviting the public for a social hour, ribbon cutting, and networking opportunities. The event begins at 4pm with a social hour, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication with remarks from the owners and...
