WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star
It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More
WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
Jake Roberts Says Brock Lesnar Should Have Never Ended The Undertaker’s Streak
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on why Brock Lesnar beating The Undertaker was a bad decision, why it should have ended with Roman Reigns, and more. You can check out some highlights...
The Sandman Reveals Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley In 2007
Back in 2007, Vince McMahon fired Bobby Lashley. If you believe The Sandman, the Almighty One was fired after he complained about his pay. During a recent appearance on a “Captain’s Corner” virtual signing, the ECW legend claimed Lashley was fired after speaking up about his pay for his WrestleMania 23 Hair vs. Hair match. He said,
Sammy Guevara Says The Drama In Wrestling Is “Tiring”
Sammy Guevara is back with a new vlog, this time discussing his frustration with all of the drama that comes with the wrestling territory. In the vlog, Guevara discusses the impact of all of the drama that takes place in the industry, and more. You can check out some highlights...
WWE Reportedly Made Production Mandate For Women’s Ladder Segment On RAW
During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL utilized a ladder to take out Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The trio then climbed the ladder and held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the RAW Women’s Championship. According to Fightful, a production mandate called...
Veer Mahaan Makes Appearance On WWE NXT, Reunites With Sanga
Veer Mahaan made an appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. In a backstage segment, Sanga was hyping up Nathan Frazer for his match against Axiom next week – which is a qualifying match for the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 7, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. Here are the results from tonight’s tapings, which will air this coming Friday night:. Indi Hartwell defeated Sloane Jacobs. Myles Borne defeated Guru Raaj. Fallon...
United States Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW
On next week’s episode of WWE RAW, we’ll see a United States Championship match taking place. Seth Rollins will challenge Bobby Lashley for the strap, one day after what will be the former’s Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules 2022. This comes after Rollins...
Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
WWE Hires Horror Writer For Director Of Longtime Creative Position
WWE has hired an interesting name for an interesting spot in the company. Fightful Select reported today that horror writer Rob Fee recently joined the company as he started full-time this week as Director of Longtime Creative. Fee has worked as a horror writer for Marvel in the past. He...
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
Mick Foley Praises Sheamus, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Seth Rollins Tweets
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is high on Sheamus’ 2022 run in WWE. The WWE legend took to Twitter earlier this week to praise the SmackDown Superstar. He wrote,. “Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year @WWESheamus is having. Banger after banger after banger!”. The Brawling Brutes...
Breaking News – Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Career vs. Mask Off
Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 in a “Career vs. Mask” match on this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage will no longer be taking place. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo has been involved in a war of words with Sammy Guevara as of late. Things became heated over the weekend when Guevara called Andrade a “jobber” and a “favor hire.” Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off.” We’re working on a story about a backstage altercation that took place backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. That will be posted here shortly.
AEW News – Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark + ‘Road To’ Dynamite Preview
All Elite Wrestling will be in Washington, DC this week for AEW Dynamite. You can check out the latest “Road To” preview video below, which looks at the MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta match and more:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark below. The following...
MJF Hints At A Babyface Turn On AEW Dynamite
Is AEW actually turning MJF babyface? That certainly seemed to be hinted at during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta in their singles bout to open the show, Yuta went for a handshake. It looked like MJF was actually about to shake his hand before Lee Moriarty from The Firm came out of nowhere to attack Yuta.
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
Road Dogg Claims The New Day Were Never Booked To Surpass WWE Tag Team Record
Legendary WWE tag team, The Dudley Boyz, earned nine tag team title victories in their career. Two steps above them are The New Day, who have earned eleven tag team title victories so far. On the latest edition of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg...
