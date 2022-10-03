Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
PWMania
Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW
When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Makes Claim About Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley
When Bobby Lashley first joined WWE it seemed that he was in line for a major push and he ended up feuding with of the biggest stars the company had to offer. Lashley found himself in a coveted spot at WrestleMania 23 when he faced off against Umaga in the Battle of the Billionaires.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Says The Drama In Wrestling Is “Tiring”
Sammy Guevara is back with a new vlog, this time discussing his frustration with all of the drama that comes with the wrestling territory. In the vlog, Guevara discusses the impact of all of the drama that takes place in the industry, and more. You can check out some highlights...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Sandman Reveals Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley In 2007
Back in 2007, Vince McMahon fired Bobby Lashley. If you believe The Sandman, the Almighty One was fired after he complained about his pay. During a recent appearance on a “Captain’s Corner” virtual signing, the ECW legend claimed Lashley was fired after speaking up about his pay for his WrestleMania 23 Hair vs. Hair match. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
PWMania
Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
ewrestlingnews.com
Veer Mahaan Makes Appearance On WWE NXT, Reunites With Sanga
Veer Mahaan made an appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. In a backstage segment, Sanga was hyping up Nathan Frazer for his match against Axiom next week – which is a qualifying match for the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30
Sara Lee, who won WWE Tough Enough back in 2015, has passed away at the age of 30. Earlier today, Lee’s mother Terri took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had passed away. Lee, whose legal name is Sara Ann Weston, won the 2015 edition of WWE Tough...
PWMania
Backstage News on the Ladders Used on WWE RAW, Candice LeRae’s Back-Up Pulled
The Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW on Monday featured two major segments promoting Saturday’s Ladder Match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and word is that a mandate was handed down over the ladders used in the segments. Monday night, WWE held the Bayley...
411mania.com
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Crew Set for NYCC Signing, Liv Morgan on Out of Character
– The UpUpDownDown crew, including WWE Superstars Big E and Xavier Woods and former Superstar Tyler Breeze, will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. – Big E and Tyler Breeze were also the in-studio guests for today’s edition...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
ewrestlingnews.com
Daniel Cormier Comments On His Future Plans In WWE, More
During a recent interview with ESPN, Daniel Cormier commented on how his deal with WWE was put together, if he’ll make more appearances following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On how the deal got put together: “So...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. – Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali: Shane Helms. –...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says He Has No Immediate Plans To Return To Ring, Talks Ricky Steamboat’s Return
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including if he has any immediate plans to return, Ricky Steamboat working one more match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
PCO Calls Chris Jericho Winning The ROH World Title A ‘Genius Move’
PCO was a recent guest on the “Shining Wizards” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics, including joining Impact Wrestling and Honor No More. Additionally, the former Ring of Honor champion commented on Chris Jericho becoming ROH World Champion, and more. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason For Why Sammy Guevara Wasn’t Sent Home Following Backstage Altercation With Andrade El Idolo
As noted, Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo were involved in a backstage altercation before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite. While Andrade was sent home following the fight, Guevara still wrestled in the main event. According to Wrestling Observer Radio and Fightful Select, Guevara was not sent home...
