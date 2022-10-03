ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus

It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com

Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”

Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
PWMania

Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW

When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Makes Claim About Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley

When Bobby Lashley first joined WWE it seemed that he was in line for a major push and he ended up feuding with of the biggest stars the company had to offer. Lashley found himself in a coveted spot at WrestleMania 23 when he faced off against Umaga in the Battle of the Billionaires.
Matt Riddle
Daniel Cormier
Seth Rollins
ewrestlingnews.com

Sammy Guevara Says The Drama In Wrestling Is “Tiring”

Sammy Guevara is back with a new vlog, this time discussing his frustration with all of the drama that comes with the wrestling territory. In the vlog, Guevara discusses the impact of all of the drama that takes place in the industry, and more. You can check out some highlights...
ringsidenews.com

Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT

Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Sandman Reveals Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley In 2007

Back in 2007, Vince McMahon fired Bobby Lashley. If you believe The Sandman, the Almighty One was fired after he complained about his pay. During a recent appearance on a “Captain’s Corner” virtual signing, the ECW legend claimed Lashley was fired after speaking up about his pay for his WrestleMania 23 Hair vs. Hair match. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW

At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
PWMania

Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air

In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
ewrestlingnews.com

Veer Mahaan Makes Appearance On WWE NXT, Reunites With Sanga

Veer Mahaan made an appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. In a backstage segment, Sanga was hyping up Nathan Frazer for his match against Axiom next week – which is a qualifying match for the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc.
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30

Sara Lee, who won WWE Tough Enough back in 2015, has passed away at the age of 30. Earlier today, Lee’s mother Terri took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had passed away. Lee, whose legal name is Sara Ann Weston, won the 2015 edition of WWE Tough...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown

WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
ewrestlingnews.com

Daniel Cormier Comments On His Future Plans In WWE, More

During a recent interview with ESPN, Daniel Cormier commented on how his deal with WWE was put together, if he’ll make more appearances following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On how the deal got put together: “So...
ewrestlingnews.com

Producers For The Matches On Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW

Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. – Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali: Shane Helms. –...
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes

According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
ewrestlingnews.com

PCO Calls Chris Jericho Winning The ROH World Title A ‘Genius Move’

PCO was a recent guest on the “Shining Wizards” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics, including joining Impact Wrestling and Honor No More. Additionally, the former Ring of Honor champion commented on Chris Jericho becoming ROH World Champion, and more. You can check out some...
