Read full article on original website
Related
kshb.com
Freeze warning for northern Missouri tonight, frost advisory for KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures in the 40s for Friday Night Lights, wind will not be that strong. Frost advisory & freeze warning in place tonight! Be sure to cover or protect plants tonight. Weekend looks great with a warm-up KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Friday: A few sprinkles...
kshb.com
Weather Blog — Freeze warning, frost advisory tonight
A freeze warning is in effect for northern Missouri, and a frost advisory is in effect for Kansas City!. The average first freeze in KC is Oct. 28, so if we have a freeze tonight, it would be almost three weeks early. The record is 25° in the year 2000, so we won't be breaking any records tonight.
kshb.com
A cold front will move through Thursday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The wind will shift to the northwest Thursday night. A big temperature drop arrives Thursday night and Friday as a strong, dry cold front passes through. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: It will be another clear and comfortable night. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low:...
kshb.com
Weather blog: Massive change in weather pattern showing up as new LRC sets up
It has been 20 years since you named my hypothesis of the cycling pattern the LRC. Back in 1987-1988 I firmed up something that I had stumbled across after Oklahoma City had two 1-foot snow storms weeks apart that winter. I noticed something amazing. The weather pattern was cycling and regularly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Blue Springs repairing record number of water main breaks due to dry weather
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Blue Springs Department of Public Works, they haven’t seen a high level of water main break calls since 2012. They’re seeing a lot more right now due to dry weather conditions. “The only way to fix this is to have...
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
KC Water issues boil advisory for parts of Jackson County
KC Water issued a boil water advisory as a precaution for two areas within Jackson County.
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kshb.com
Best supplies for the school season
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Just Haves is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." School may be back in full swing, but if you’re still looking for all the latest must haves for your home and family this season we’ve got you covered! Trend Expert Justine Santaniello joins us with her top picks to take you through the season.
fox4kc.com
When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ causes delays on Kansas City highway
HBO's "The Last of Us" caused traffic delays for drivers on Kansas City's I-435 between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
KMBC.com
Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
This Treasure Hunters Paradise In Missouri Is Open Year Round? Lets Go!
My colleague Mike Pettis has something in common with a few of my family members. He is able to find treasures in places or situations where some people will see junk. If you happen to be a person who loves a good flea market, or a swap shop, and is always looking for a diamond in the rough, then let me tell you about Nate's Swap and Shop in Kansas City.
18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
KCMO police investigating double homicide near 67th, South Benton
When KCPD arrived on the scene, police say they found an adult woman and an adult man outside of a home.
Comments / 0