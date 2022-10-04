ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Freeze warning for northern Missouri tonight, frost advisory for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures in the 40s for Friday Night Lights, wind will not be that strong. Frost advisory & freeze warning in place tonight! Be sure to cover or protect plants tonight. Weekend looks great with a warm-up KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Friday: A few sprinkles...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog — Freeze warning, frost advisory tonight

A freeze warning is in effect for northern Missouri, and a frost advisory is in effect for Kansas City!. The average first freeze in KC is Oct. 28, so if we have a freeze tonight, it would be almost three weeks early. The record is 25° in the year 2000, so we won't be breaking any records tonight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

A cold front will move through Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The wind will shift to the northwest Thursday night. A big temperature drop arrives Thursday night and Friday as a strong, dry cold front passes through. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: It will be another clear and comfortable night. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
kshb.com

Best supplies for the school season

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Just Haves is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." School may be back in full swing, but if you’re still looking for all the latest must haves for your home and family this season we’ve got you covered! Trend Expert Justine Santaniello joins us with her top picks to take you through the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS

