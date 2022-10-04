Mastercard has launched Crypto Secure, a first-of-its kind technology solution designed to bring additional security and trust to the digital ecosystem. Crypto Secure combines insights and technology from CipherTrace with proprietary information to help card issuers stay compliant with the complex regulatory landscape of the digital assets sector. The platform allows them to better assess the risk profile of crypto exchanges or other providers, collectively known as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and decide which purchases of cryptocurrency to approve. Rather than considering or employing a one-size-fits-all approach, which could potentially restrict legitimate activity, issuers can easily identify and turn away transactions with crypto merchants prone to fraud.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO