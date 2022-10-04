Read full article on original website
Mastercard Launches Crypto Secure
Mastercard has launched Crypto Secure, a first-of-its kind technology solution designed to bring additional security and trust to the digital ecosystem. Crypto Secure combines insights and technology from CipherTrace with proprietary information to help card issuers stay compliant with the complex regulatory landscape of the digital assets sector. The platform allows them to better assess the risk profile of crypto exchanges or other providers, collectively known as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and decide which purchases of cryptocurrency to approve. Rather than considering or employing a one-size-fits-all approach, which could potentially restrict legitimate activity, issuers can easily identify and turn away transactions with crypto merchants prone to fraud.
SIX Introduces for the First Time a Comprehensive Crypto-currency Data Offering in Partnership With CryptoCompare
Swiss financial data expert SIX, one of Europe’s leading financial information providers, is delighted to announce that CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data is now available for the broad customer base of SIX to further strengthen their activities in digital asset markets. As a result of the partnership, SIX can now cover more than 85% of all cryptocurrency market activities worldwide. CryptoCompare is a key third-party cryptocurrency data provider that SIX has onboarded to its distribution channels.
Mastercard and Ravelin Partner to Reduce Fraud and Create Frictionless Checkout in Digital Quick Commerce
During the pandemic, online grocery orders rose by more than 50% and are expected to rise further this year, according to McKinsey research. More than ever, people make day-to-day purchases online, choosing quick commerce merchants that offer speed and convenience. As people open new accounts and make faster purchases, merchants are challenged to verify identities and manage evolving fraud threats in real time.
Stubben Edge Acquires Finpoint to Broaden Financial Services Offering
Stubben Edge Group, an innovative products and technology specialist, is pleased to announce its latest acquisition of Finpoint, a credit brokering intermediary regulated by the FCA. The deal, following approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is designed to broaden the range of services provided by Stubben Edge as well as the Company’s Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and brokers’ network.
Channel launches $300mn new Fintech Lending Strategy
Channel Capital Advisors LLP (Channel) is pleased to announce the launch of its specialist Fintech Lending Strategy, with commitments from global institutional investors. The first $100m tranche of the $300m strategy will be deployed immediately to leading fintech lenders. Channel’s fund will be deployed to digital lending fintech platforms that...
British Patient Capital commits €25m to Finch Capital’s Fund III
British Patient Capital has committed €25m to Finch Capital’s Europe Fund III, which has reached a final close. UK and Netherlands-based venture capital firm Finch Capital’s latest vehicle will target European fintech companies with high growth potential, and is British Patient Capital’s first commitment to a dedicated fintech fund. It will look to invest €2m-10m per company, acquiring significant minority stakes in scale-up businesses with €2m-10m in revenues. As with previous funds, Finch plans to back 15-20 European start-ups, targeting liquidity three to five years post-investment, over the fund’s three-year initial investment lifespan.
HSBC launches HSBC Trade Solutions
HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) to customers in its two largest markets – the UK and Hong Kong. While making trade simpler, faster, and safer for customers through integrated digital journeys, HTS will power commerce that is rapidly evolving across different platforms and ecosystems. Developed in partnership...
Simon-kucher & Partners Hires Jon Causier to Lead Banking and Financial Institutions Practice
Global strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners today announces that Jon Causier has been appointed as the newest Partner to lead the firm’s Banking and Financial Institutions practice in London. Mr. Causier, who returns to the UK after being based in Singapore for six years, brings over 20...
Plum to Launch New Crowdfunding Round With £5m Funding From SVB
Smart money app Plum is to embark on its third crowdfunding round, following a standout year of delivery. Since its last crowdfund 12 months ago, the company has launched commission-free investing, expanded into new European markets, enabled crypto trading and launched a debit card. Following these developments, Plum has grown...
Jingle Pay, the Financial Super-App, Announces a Strategic Partnership and a Minority Investment from MoneyGram
MoneyGram International, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), today announced a partnership to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app. Consumers in the UAE can use the Jingle Pay app – powered by MoneyGram’s global payment rails and near real-time capabilities – to send money to over 200 countries and territories around the world.
LMAX Digital Continues its Expansion with Senior Institutional Sales Appointments in the US and Europe
LMAX Digital, the leading institutional spot cryptocurrency exchange and part of LMAX Group, has appointed Bryan Christian as Director of US Sales and Cassandra Cox as Director, Institutional Sales in Europe, as it continues to build its presence globally. Bryan will be based in New York and Cassandra in London. Both executives report to Jenna Wright, Managing Director of LMAX Digital.
Financial Institutions Could Save $246.1 Billion Running a Cloud-native Core
Financial Institutions globally could save over $240 billion by switching to the cloud, according to a new report from leading SaaS cloud banking platform Mambu and research and advisory firm Celent. ‘The Tipping Point for Core Migration’ research, shows that financial institutions could achieve a 76% reduction in core spend...
Chaser provides a failsafe method for businesses to reduce late payments
Chaser, the global accounts receivables SaaS platform and credit control service provider launched direct debit functionality, allowing users to get predictable payments from their customers and follow up with automated, personalised emails and texts when payments fail. Many businesses believe that direct debit payments will give them reasonable certainty around...
The Fintech Fix – October 5th 2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix on October 5th 2022, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Lockton Launches New People Solutions Practice
Lockton Companies, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group, announced today an evolution in its business as its employee benefits practice has become Lockton People Solutions. Lockton’s People Solutions practice consists of solutions supporting our clients in the areas of employee experiences and engagement, total rewards and...
Linqto Launches Linqto Wealth Platform for Advisors
Linqto, a leading global private markets investment platform empowering accredited investors to source, evaluate, and make liquid investments in some of the world’s leading tech unicorns and private companies, today announced the successful launch of its Linqto Wealth Platform for the investment advisor community and their clients. Linqto Wealth...
Frank Molla, BPC – The Future of Transit in Payments
Frank Molla, Managing Director & Head of Sub Sahara Africa at BPC Banking Technologies sits down with Douglas Mackenzie and discusses the future of transit in the payments industry. Watch the full video to discover what the future of transit in payments could look like.
Recent Trends in Payments | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard chats to Douglas Mackenzie and gives us an introduction to his role & the recent trends in payments globally. Stephen elaborates on his work with cross-border services at Mastercard, and how their work has allowed Mastercard to bring assets...
Bright Acquires Tax Specialist BTCSoftware
Bright, a UK and Ireland-based accounting, practice management and payroll software provider, has struck a deal to acquire UK based tax software firm, BTCSoftware Ltd. The investment in BTCSoftware further demonstrates Bright’s commitment to delivering UK customers with best-in-breed products, following on from its investment in AccountancyManager in March of this year. The move is part of its long-term strategy to offer an intuitive, integrated and end-to-end cloud accounting software solution to accounting firms and SMEs.
Kyriba Expands Risk Portfolio, Launches Commodities Risk
Kyriba, a global leader of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, has announced the launch of Commodities Risk, which is an expansion of the Company’s portfolio of risk applications. The new solution helps Treasury and Risk Managers mitigate commodities risk and better manage market fluctuations with integrated data, analytics and connectivity into Kyriba Treasury and Risk Management. The solution gives companies the ability to reduce price risk and protect their bottom-line from the impacts of market volatility.
