Four Manchester United Players Absent From Training
Four Manchester United players are not at Carrington for training today ahead of Thursdays UEFA Europa League tie.
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
Report: Luis Suarez In Talks With Steven Gerrard's Former Club
Former Liverpool player could be about to make a move to the MLS after spell at Nacional.
MLS・
BBC
Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats
Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
UEFA・
BBC
Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest manager signs new deal until 2025
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with the club until 2025. Cooper, 42, led the club to promotion into the Premier League last season but his team are bottom after eight games. There were doubts over his role after a 4-0 defeat by Leicester City on...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Independent review held into pathology failings
An independent review examining failures in pathology at the original Hillsborough disaster inquests is under way, the Home Office has said. The review is considering what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. It was aimed at...
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
BBC
'If you've got Ronaldo, you play him'
Newcastlestriker Callum Wilson believes Cristiano Ronaldo will finish the season as Manchester United's top scorer, despite the Portugal star spending a lot of time on the bench. Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast he hosts with fellow forward Michail Antonio, Wilson was frustrated to see Ronaldo left out of...
BBC
Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana midfielder retires 'blessed and thankful'
Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he "feel blessed and thankful" after being overwhelmed by tributes following his retirement from professional football. The 33-year-old has opted to become an agent after ending a playing career that saw him become Africa's most decorated player in the Italian top flight,...
BBC
Ten Hag wants 'smart and nasty' United players
Manchester United will need to be “smart but nasty” if they are to fulfil their goals this season. Erik ten Hag said he was disappointed with some of the decisions in the Manchester derby last week and questioned the yellow cards dished out. “We have too many bookings...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for this weekend's games
Chris Sutton was right when he said Manchester City would "pump" Manchester United last weekend, and he is going for another high score with his prediction of Arsenal versus Liverpool this time. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in...
BBC
Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies at 61
Tottenham say they are "devastated" that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61. The Italian joined Spurs in November 2021 as part of manager Antonio Conte's backroom staff. "As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with...
BBC
Will Newcastle turn the 'big six' into 'big seven'?
In October last year - in the first game after the completion of Newcastle's controversial £305m Saudi-backed takeover - Steve Bruce's 19th-placed team were losing at home to Tottenham as "no noise from the Saudi boys" rang around St James' Park from the away end. The Public Investment Fund...
Soccer-Thorns, Timbers fire two executives amid abuse report fallout
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Portland Thorns fired two key executives on Wednesday after a report said abuse was rampant in the top-flight U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Thorns said they had dismissed President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, and the pair had also been axed from their roles with the team's Major League Soccer counterparts, the Portland Timbers.
Former Liverpool Player Hopes The Reds To Sign Arsenal Star Gabriel Jesus
Former Liverpool defender believes Arsenal's new star striker Gabriel Jesus would be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's reds.
ESPN
Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
MLS・
'Let emotions flow' in front of record women's Rugby World Cup crowd
Powerhouses England, France and New Zealand will "embrace" the record 40,000 sell-out crowd set to watch the opening day of the women's Rugby World Cup at Eden Park on Saturday. The opening World Cup game on Saturday pits France against South Africa, before Six Nations champions England face Fiji.
BBC
Manchester United Supporters' Trust calls reduction of away tickets for game at Chelsea 'disgraceful'
Manchester United Supporters' Trust says the decision to reduce the away allocation for the club's match at Chelsea at short notice is "a shambles" and sets "a disgraceful precedent". The Premier League confirmed on Friday that the match will kick off at 17:30 BST on Saturday, 22 October. However, United's...
Nordic goal-yeti Erling Haaland awes us all but leaves Pep Guardiola oddly redundant | Barney Ronay
Manchester City are reaching towards football perfection but what happened to the false 9s and intricate tactical forms?
