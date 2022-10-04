ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats

Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
UEFA
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: Independent review held into pathology failings

An independent review examining failures in pathology at the original Hillsborough disaster inquests is under way, the Home Office has said. The review is considering what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. It was aimed at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'﻿If you've got Ronaldo, you play him'

N﻿ewcastlestriker Callum Wilson believes Cristiano Ronaldo will finish the season as Manchester United's top scorer, despite the Portugal star spending a lot of time on the bench. S﻿peaking on the Footballer's Football podcast he hosts with fellow forward Michail Antonio, Wilson was frustrated to see Ronaldo left out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana midfielder retires 'blessed and thankful'

Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he "feel blessed and thankful" after being overwhelmed by tributes following his retirement from professional football. The 33-year-old has opted to become an agent after ending a playing career that saw him become Africa's most decorated player in the Italian top flight,...
SOCCER
BBC

T﻿en Hag wants 'smart and nasty' United players

Manchester United will need to be “smart but nasty” if they are to fulfil their goals this season. Erik ten Hag said he was disappointed with some of the decisions in the Manchester derby last week and questioned the yellow cards dished out. “We have too many bookings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies at 61

Tottenham say they are "devastated" that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61. The Italian joined Spurs in November 2021 as part of manager Antonio Conte's backroom staff. "As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with...
SOCCER
BBC

Will Newcastle turn the 'big six' into 'big seven'?

In October last year - in the first game after the completion of Newcastle's controversial £305m Saudi-backed takeover - Steve Bruce's 19th-placed team were losing at home to Tottenham as "no noise from the Saudi boys" rang around St James' Park from the away end. The Public Investment Fund...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Soccer-Thorns, Timbers fire two executives amid abuse report fallout

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Portland Thorns fired two key executives on Wednesday after a report said abuse was rampant in the top-flight U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Thorns said they had dismissed President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, and the pair had also been axed from their roles with the team's Major League Soccer counterparts, the Portland Timbers.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
MLS
AFP

'Let emotions flow' in front of record women's Rugby World Cup crowd

Powerhouses England, France and New Zealand will "embrace" the record 40,000 sell-out crowd set to watch the opening day of the women's Rugby World Cup at Eden Park on Saturday. The opening World Cup game on Saturday pits France against South Africa, before Six Nations champions England face Fiji.
RUGBY

