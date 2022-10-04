Elk Horn Fire Department hosting Fire Prevention Week Fundraiser

(Elk Horn) Elk Horn Fire and Rescue is raising money for equipment for the department’s new Rescue Brush Truck during a fundraiser on Saturday, October 15th, at Elk Horn City Park.

Elk Horn Firefighter, EMT, and President Adam McCall said some of the equipment needed include; struts, stabilization jacks, Jaws of Life upgrade, cutters, and cribbing.

Two donated vehicles will be used for the Jaws of Life demonstration at the tennis courts.

McCall says the fundraiser is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and all the proceeds will be used to upgrade the equipment.